Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG Selects Gulf LNG Tugs of Texas to Build and Operate Tugboats for Export Facility

NEW YORK & BROWNSVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Texas LNG, a four million tonnes per annum (“MTPA”) liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, and a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC (“Glenfarne”), a global energy transition leader providing critical solutions to lower the world’s carbon footprint, announced it has selected Gulf LNG Tugs of Texas, LLC (“Gulf LNG Tugs”), a consortium of Suderman & Young Towing Company, Bay-Houston Towing, and Moran Towing Corporation to build, deliver and operate tugboats under a long term agreement to assist LNG carriers arriving at the facility. In line with Texas LNG’s “Green by Design” approach, the tugboats will be among the most modern, low-emissions tugboats available to serve a facility of Texas LNG’s size.

Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne Energy Transition, said: “The Texas LNG team undertook a comprehensive process to identify a marine service provider that not only matches our commitment to environmental stewardship, but also provides our customers with reliable, cost-effective marine services. We are pleased to have Gulf LNG Tugs on board as a partner and look forward to the jobs and local content they will bring to both Texas LNG and the local Rio Grande Valley community.”

In a joint statement from Gulf LNG Tugs partners: “Gulf LNG Tugs is excited to be providing marine services in a long-term partnership with Texas LNG. We are proud to be the exclusive tug operator for LNG vessels to yet another successful LNG project in the Port of Brownsville and look forward to expanding our operations in the port and our presence in the Rio Grande Valley community.”

Texas LNG is ideally situated for consistent and reliable maritime operations, with low probability of storm impact, consistent operating temperatures, and a location in a protected port. Texas LNG is also designed to be one of the lowest-emitting export terminals on the planet, providing reliable, responsibly sourced U.S. LNG to help fuel the global energy transition to renewables and reinforce energy security.

This news follows Texas LNG’s recent announcement that it signed a Heads of Agreement (“HOA”) with EQT Corporation (“EQT”) for natural gas liquefaction services for 0.5 MTPA of LNG, and additionally announced partnerships with Baker Hughes and ABB to help develop the terminal, representing more than half a billion dollars’ worth of equipment selections for Texas LNG to date.

Texas LNG expects to close its project financing later this year with construction commencing shortly thereafter.

About Texas LNG

Texas LNG is a 4 MTPA LNG export facility to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas and a subsidiary of global energy transition leader, Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC. Texas LNG is led by an experienced team committed to creating one of the greenest LNG facilities in the world through electric motor drives resulting in the cleanest, lowest emitting LNG exports from the U.S. Additional information about Texas LNG may be found on its website at www.texaslng.com.

About Glenfarne Energy Transition

Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC is a subsidiary of Glenfarne Group, LLC, a privately held energy and infrastructure development and management firm based in New York City and Houston, Texas, with offices in Dallas, Texas; Panama City, Panama; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; Barcelona, Spain; and Seoul, South Korea. Glenfarne Energy Transition aims to address the “here and now” global energy transition through three core businesses: Global LNG Solutions, Renewables, and Grid Stability. The company’s seasoned executives, asset managers, and operators develop, acquire, manage, and operate energy infrastructure assets throughout North and South America. For more information, please visit www.GlenfarneEnergyTransition.com

About Gulf LNG Tugs

Gulf LNG Tugs of Texas, LLC, is a joint venture formed to provide tug services for Texas LNG under a long-term tug services agreement. It is owned by: Bay-Houston Management, LLC., in Houston, Texas; Moran Towing Corporation, in New Canaan, Connecticut; and Suderman & Young Towing Company, in Houston, Texas. It is the fourth JV formed by the ownership team to provide tug services to a Gulf Coast LNG project.