West Bend Selects Guidewire Cloud to Modernize Claims IT Operations

WEST BEND, Wis. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--West Bend and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that West Bend selected Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power its claims business, simplify IT operations, adapt quickly to changing market demands, and enhance the value delivered to its agents and policyholders. The company plans to implement ClaimCenter by line of business. By selecting ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud, West Bend will also be able to leverage Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Explore, and Guidewire Predict to enable proactive claims management analysis and optimized loss management. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member Ernst & Young LLP has been selected to lead the implementation project.

“We selected Guidewire and ClaimCenter for their market leadership, product maturity, and track record of successful implementation projects,” said West Bend Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Murali Natarajan. “ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud will enable our associates to focus on driving business outcomes, instead of focusing on IT tasks related to upgrades and maintenance. We will also be able to leverage the best-in-class insurtech solutions through the Guidewire Marketplace and PartnerConnect ecosystem to augment our business process workflows and accelerate our time-to-market.”

“We are honored that West Bend has entrusted us with implementing ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud,” said Chris Raimondo, Americas Insurance Technology Consulting Leader, Ernst & Young LLP. “We look forward to the partnership and supporting West Bend’s claims transformation journey in the cloud.”

“West Bend has established a reputation of excellence over the past 129 years through the use of innovative insurance products, steady growth, and financial stability,” said Guidewire President and Chief Revenue Officer John Mullen. “We are pleased that West Bend has entrusted Guidewire in this partnership to transform claims operations and are thrilled to stand with them in providing peace of mind to their customers through sound insurance and exceptional service. We look forward to where this partnership can go in the future.”

About West Bend

For over 125 years, West Bend has provided valuable insurance coverages and services to business owners and home and auto owners. West Bend has earned a reputation in the industry for building and nurturing strong relationships with agents through personal contact, responsible actions, and a genuine concern for its valued partners. Today, more than 1,500 independent insurance agencies across 15 states represent West Bend. For more information, please visit https://www.thesilverlining.com/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/

