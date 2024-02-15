Cornerstone Building Brands Names Country Music Trio Lady A as Home for Good Project Ambassador

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (“Cornerstone Building Brands”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products by sales in North America, announced today that country music trio Lady A has been named its 2024 Home for Good project ambassador. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (“Cornerstone Building Brands”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products by sales in North America, announced today that country music trio Lady A has been named its 2024 Home for Good project ambassador. (Photo: Business Wire)

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (“Cornerstone Building Brands”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products by sales in North America, has named GRAMMY® Award-winning country music trio Lady A as its 2024 Home for Good project ambassador. Continuing its commitment to building stronger, more sustainable communities, the company is also renewing its eight-year partnership with the global nonprofit Habitat for Humanity, pledging to donate building products valued at half a million dollars and facilitating home builds and volunteer efforts to help build and remodel affordable housing across North America.

“We are thrilled to team up with Lady A and renew our partnership with Habitat for Humanity through our Home for Good project,” said Rose Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Building Brands. “Making homeownership more accessible for families at all income levels is central to our company’s vision and purpose of positively contributing to the communities where people live, work and play.”

Cornerstone Building Brands has donated more than $3.4 million in products and resources to help build or remodel more than 720 homes in 135 communities since the inception of the Home for Good project in 2016.

By joining forces with Lady A’s Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott, Cornerstone Building Brands hopes to bring more awareness to the affordable housing crisis. The country music industry has been a steadfast supporter of the Home for Good project since its launch, featuring a new country music ambassador every year. “I think we all have experienced how deeply music connects us,” said Lee about the continued tie-in with country music. “The country music industry ambassadors have helped us raise awareness for the need of affordable housing, enabling us to make a stronger impact while creating wonderful homes for families.”

Lady A's Hillary Scott added, “We’re delighted to be part of sharing the incredible work the Home for Good project does. Everyone deserves a safe, warm place for their family to call home. So, this project to help more people from all walks of life achieve their dream of having a home of their own truly resonates with us. We’re so proud to be partnering with Cornerstone Building Brands this year!”

The national housing crisis has reached historic heights, leaving many families without homes to call their own – something Cornerstone Building Brands believes everyone deserves. Steep interest rate hikes in 2023 continue to impact housing markets and affordability across the U.S., according to The State of the Nation’s Housing 2023 from the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. Rising mortgage costs have pushed homeownership out of reach for millions of renters, evidenced by a 22% annual decline in the number of mortgages originated to first-time homebuyers in 2022.

Habitat for Humanity donation valued at $500,000 in 2024

This year, Cornerstone Building Brands is donating vinyl siding, windows, metal roofing and accessories with an estimated fair market value of $500,000. Habitat for Humanity relies on the quality, affordability and ease of installation of these materials to build houses in partnership with families in need of safe, decent and affordable housing. In 2024, the Home for Good project is expected to support approximately 100 Habitat for Humanity builds.

“Housing is the foundation for strong families and communities,” said Tolli Love, chief development officer at Habitat for Humanity International. “Through the Home for Good project, Habitat and Cornerstone Building Brands are able to help even more homeowners build a place where their families can thrive. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Cornerstone Building Brands and look forward to seeing the impact of this year’s project.”

To learn more about the Home for Good project and its positive impact on local communities, visit www.HomeforGoodproject.com.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products by sales for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and the repair & remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multi-channel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes approximately 18,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play.

About the Home for Good project

The Home for Good project is one of several initiatives Cornerstone Building Brands spearheads to live out its purpose of building stronger communities for its customers, team members, communities and future generations. Cornerstone Building Brands continuously works with local partners and charitable organizations to help address the needs of local communities – whether through driving community outreach, assisting in home builds or supporting its own employee community. Since the inception of the Home for Good project in 2016, Cornerstone Building Brands has donated more than $3.4 million in products and resources from its portfolio of brands including Ply Gem®, Mastic®, Simonton®, American Building Components and Fortify Building Solutions to help build or remodel more than 720 homes in 135 communities.

About Lady A

Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A has long been a model of mainstream success. The group has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed 11 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. Known for their 11X PLATINUM hit “Need You Now” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod. For more information, visit www.LadyAMusic.com.