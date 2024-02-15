Duracell and Inter Miami CF Score a Multi-Year Partnership to Power Up the Club

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inter Miami CF announced a multi-year partnership, with the #1 trusted battery brand, Duracell today, solidifying the brand as its Official Power partner. The two have joined forces to power players, fans and the broader community. While Duracell, one of the leading battery manufacturers in the world, has a well-established presence in sports and elite athlete partnerships, this marks the brand's debut in the realm of fútbol, delighting professional soccer fans around the world.

With a shared ambition to never accept the status quo, the partnership between Duracell and Inter Miami CF integrates the power of the #1 trusted battery brand into the core of the South Florida fútbol club. Duracell will help the team reach new heights by powering critical devices including player GPS vests and heart monitors, which collect crucial data that help to deliver optimal performance. Duracell will also have a visible - and functional - presence throughout DRV PNK Stadium with matchday signage and new Duracell-branded phone charging stations that will be implemented throughout the season to enhance fans’ on-site experience. Furthermore, they will collaborate to produce captivating content for Inter Miami fans - powering their fandom even off the pitch.

“Inter Miami is honored to welcome a world-renowned brand like Duracell to the team and takes great pride in being Duracell’s first partnership in the realm of fútbol,” said Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami Chief Business Officer. “As we gear up for another exciting season, Duracell’s partnership will help us elevate our Club on and off the pitch.”

"Inter Miami CF and Duracell share a unique trait: we're both 'Built Different.' Their relentless drive for excellence mirrors our own commitment to pushing boundaries and striving for the exceptional," expressed Ramon Velutini, Chief Marketing Officer at Duracell. "Our presence will extend beyond the visible boundaries of the fútbol pitch, with the real strength of Duracell powering over 2,000 batteries in use during every match. It's a privilege to fuel this partnership, supporting Inter Miami's vision to transform and uplift soccer across the United States."

Throughout its iconic history, Duracell has proven that it is built differently - bringing long-lasting, trustworthy and powerful batteries to the world. Whether it’s helping to power groundbreaking achievements in history or introducing category leading innovations, Duracell pushes boundaries in its relentless pursuit of delivering better and safer power to consumers.

For more information please visit InterMiamiCF.com and Duracell.com.

ABOUT INTER MIAMI CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team in its fourth season in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes DRV PNK Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19. Inter Miami CF Main Partners include: Royal Caribbean, Fracht Group, Baptist Health and Florida Blue. Please visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

ABOUT DURACELL

The Duracell brand and company, a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) company since 2016, is known to the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on TikTok, X, Instagram and like us on Facebook.