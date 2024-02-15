GE Appliances & Savant Partner to Revolutionize Net Zero Energy Homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & HYANNIS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Appliances, a Haier company, and Savant Systems, Inc., are partnering to launch a revolutionary whole-home, connected solution that allows consumers to take control of their energy efficiency and management, plus provide options for home builders and homeowners to streamline installation and control everything with an intuitive app.

GE Appliances, a Haier company, is America’s number one appliance company, the first choice for builders and the first to offer suites of connected appliances. It’s collaborating with Savant, the parent of GE Lighting, a Savant company, a leader in smart home and power and the first to offer smart home and power combined control, to launch the GE Appliances EcoBalance System. The first-of-its-kind system will include innovative energy-efficient appliances and smart home products paired with energy demand management, solar panels, energy storage solutions and electric vehicle chargers that can help reduce strain on electrical grids, while cutting energy costs for homeowners and lowering carbon emissions without sacrificing performance or style.

For the first time, homeowners and builders can work with an expert to create an integrated package of trusted, reliable, innovative, and energy efficient smart products from GE Appliances and Savant that will work together seamlessly to help consumers achieve their net zero energy or lower carbon emissions goals. The GE Appliances EcoBalance System in partnership with Savant will be integrated with the appliance brands GE Profile™, GE®, Monogram®, and feature Savant smart lighting and power products. Homeowners will have access to energy efficient appliances available at every price point, as well as Savant’s clean energy generation and storage options. The system will be controlled with an easy-to-use app that can monitor home energy usage, lighting, connected appliances and smart devices.

“ We’ve partnered with a company that, like us, puts our customers and users at the heart of everything,” said Kevin Nolan, president and CEO of GE Appliances. “ This best-in-class ecosystem we’re building allows people access to the innovation and reliability of two companies with proven track records of performance and being on the leading edge of technological advances.”

Specific products that will be available as part of the GE Appliances EcoBalance System in partnership with Savant are energy-efficient refrigerators, dishwashers, cooking devices, heat pump washer/dryer combo unit, heat pump HVAC system, and heat pump water heaters combined with Savant load management, inverters, batteries and electric vehicle chargers that will work seamlessly with solar panels and generators. Together with a broad and deep portfolio of Savant lighting and smart home products, any homeowner or builder can create an optimized smart ecosystem bringing energy independence to any home. This solution pairs seamlessly with other ecosystems, including smart grid technology.

“ We’re excited to join forces with one of the most innovative and trusted appliances brands to tackle rising energy costs and a global energy crisis that continues to challenge countries around the world,” said Bob Madonna, CEO of Savant. “ Savant’s intelligent technology gives homeowners the ability to conveniently harness the power of renewable resources and leverage flexible load management to reduce dependence on the grid.”

The GE Appliances EcoBalance System in partnership with Savant will be unveiled later this month at the NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) and the NKBA Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS) during Design Construction Week in Las Vegas from February 27-29.

About GE Appliances, a Haier company

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make "good things, for life." We're creators, thinkers and makers who believe that anything is possible and that there’s always a better way. We’re a company powered by our people, made stronger through our diversity — allowing us to grow closer than ever before to our owners, anticipate their needs and enhance their lives. In 2021 and 2022, 2023 we were certified as a Great Place to Work™, for the second year in a row named one of Fortune’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing, honored as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company magazine, garnered one of Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media), earned the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® award, received a perfect score for the fifth year in a row on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, and named one of the Top 100 Internship Programs by WayUp.

Since 1907, we’ve built innovative, quality products that are trusted in half of all U.S. homes. We sell appliances under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier™ and Hotpoint™ brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, wine & beverage centers, air conditioners, small appliances, water filtration systems and water heaters.

To learn more about our company, brands, Corporate Citizenship efforts, economic impact, and working for GE Appliances, visit geappliancesco.com.

About Savant

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Savant Systems, Inc., is a global leader in smart home, intelligent lighting and energy solutions for consumers, businesses, utility companies and more. Along with GE Lighting, a Savant company, Savant offers the most diverse portfolio of DIY and professionally installed smart products available at thousands of leading retail stores and through a worldwide network of authorized integrators. Engineered to customize any space, Savant's innovative solutions unite all the vital pillars of any connected environment – climate, lighting, entertainment, security, and energy – together into a premier integrated experience controlled by intuitive award-winning software for iOS and Android. Learn more at savant.com.