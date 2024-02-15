eClinicalWorks User Be Well Primary Care Medicine Adopts healow Sign, Reaching 95% Usage Among Patients

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Be Well Primary Care Medicine PLLC is successfully leveraging healow® Sign, a healow patient engagement solution, to enhance the patient experience and streamline front office workflows. The practice reports that over 95% of its patients now use healow Sign for faster check-in during office visits. The practice also utilizes the eClinicalWorks Cloud and V12 EHR to better serve its patient population through real-time cloud intelligence and enhanced usability.

Be Well Primary Care specializes in internal medicine and preventive care services in Fort Worth, Texas. Their goal is to provide a complete, end-to-end healthcare experience by partnering with specialists and facilities that also prioritize prevention and healthy lifestyles with compassion, care and excellence in mind.

“Our front desk sends consent forms electronically to patients before their appointments, saving time during check-in,” says Miriam Reyes, head of special projects at Be Well Primary Care Medicine. “healow Sign has significantly benefited us. We're not getting as many documents anymore; we're doing mostly everything electronically. I would say less than 5% of patients do not fill out the forms in advance, usually older patients who need assistance with technology. healow Sign has helped add new family members or case managers to HIPAA forms without needing patients to come into the office. We improved consent forms using healow Sign, reducing the need for paper and scanning.”

healow Sign allows providers to create digital forms that patients can complete and sign with the healow App. Patients no longer have to print, scan, fax, or email signed documents and consent forms. Additionally, providers can easily add the completed form to the patient record.

Key features of healow Sign include:

Patients are notified through email and text messages to complete a verification check that allows them to electronically view, edit, complete, and electronically submit a consent form.

Practices have access to an activity panel that allows them to see all the healow Sign forms that patients have received, completed, and returned to the practice.

Practices can access a responses queue that shows all the healow Sign forms submitted by patients and the status of each form.

Practices can view analytics, including month-to-month comparisons of how many surveys were opened and completed, with a breakdown of use by gender and age.

For security, patients can verify their date of birth and phone number to receive a one-time password, allowing them to access documents to sign.

About Be Well Primary Care Medicine

Started in 2017, Be Well Primary Care Medicine PLLC specializes in internal medicine and preventive care services in Fort Worth, Texas. Their mission is to improve the quality of life of their patients by providing comprehensive primary care with the earliest possible prevention and detection of diseases. Their goal is to provide a complete, end-to-end healthcare experience by partnering with specialists and facilities that have similar philosophies and can provide similar care and patient experience. To know more, visit https://bewellprimarycare.com/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at www.plus.healow.com.