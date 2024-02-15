NFL Alumni Association and American Flag Football League Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In anticipation of its inaugural season launch in April 2024, the American Flag Football League (AFFL) today announced a strategic partnership with the NFL Alumni Association, Inc. (NFLA), one of the oldest, most well-known and well-respected retired player organizations in professional sports.

Under the partnership, retired AFFL players will be recognized as Pro Football Legends and will receive benefits that inform, assist, and serve AFFL players in their post flag football careers. The partnership also includes building out comprehensive community programs around NFLA’s Caring for Kids and Caring for Our Community initiatives and joining the NFLA Enterprise Initiative in each of the AFFL markets (Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Nashville). Additionally, the AFFL will identify developmental opportunities for NFLA members to tryout for the 2024 AFFL season as a player and similar opportunities for coaching, executive positions, or team ownership.

“We are honored to support the AFFL as they work to grow the game of flag football professionally,” said NFL Alumni CEO Brad Edwards. “The alliance will allow us to collaborate on a number of initiatives in cities where they have teams that overlap with local NFLA chapters. It will also allow us to provide assistance in building out an alumni ecosystem for their players when they transition to alumni status and join the ranks of Pro Football Legends.”

“As this past month’s events in Orlando demonstrated the continued rise in prominence of flag football, we are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with the NFL Alumni Association,” said Brian Michael Cooper, AFFL President & COO. “Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the world today. It is inclusive, dynamic, and ubiquitous, and continues to experience unprecedented global growth as the sport will now be part of the LA28 Games. As the AFFL prepares for its inaugural season, this partnership with NFL Alumni and Pro Football Legends further illustrates our combined efforts in helping to further the growth of flag football around the world."

About AFFL

The AFFL was founded in 2016 to grow the game of flag football. We offer youth and women’s competition, and in 2024, the inaugural men’s pro league will launch with teams in Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Nashville. For more information, visit affl.com and follow the league on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About NFL Alumni Association

Founded in 1967 by a small group of successful retired NFL players, NFL Alumni is the oldest and most well-known retired player organization in professional sports with 40 chapters across the United States. NFL Alumni’s triple mission focuses on “caring for our own,” “caring for kids,” and “caring for the community.” For more information, visit www.nflalumni.org