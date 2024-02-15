The JD Finish Line Youth Foundation Announces New National Partnerships with 100 Black Men of America Inc., Feeding America® and Girls Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The JD Finish Line Foundation recently announced its new national partnerships with 100 Black Men of America Inc., Feeding America® and Girls Inc. Each partner will receive $250,000 for a minimum of two years and will also be supported nationwide through employee volunteering as part of their partnerships. As the mission of the JD Finish Line Foundation has evolved, the organization has decided to take on new national partners that reflect its pursuit of safety, equity and access for individuals through workforce development initiatives, health and wellness programs and positive action for underrepresented voices.

“We are very proud to partner with these three incredible organizations and champion their causes on a national level," said Marty Posch, JD Finish Line Foundation President. "Each of their missions directly align with ours and what our employees are asking to get involved with on a philanthropic level. We look forward to making an immeasurable impact together."

100 Black Men of America Inc. improves the quality of life within communities and enhances educational and economic opportunities for all African Americans. ​As part of the JD Finish Line Foundation’s commitment to workforce development, they will work to further 100 Black Men’s Collegiate 100 program, which provides mentoring for students as they transition from high school to college. The JD Finish Line offices in Indianapolis, IN and Boulder, CO will host young men and women for tours, networking and job shadowing opportunities.

Girls Inc. inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold. In line with the JD Finish Line Foundation’s focus on workforce development, they will partner together to accelerate young women’s trajectories into higher education and career entry through the Girls Inc. Project Accelerate program. The JD Finish Line offices in Indianapolis and Boulder will host girls for tours and job shadowing opportunities, as well as provide assistance and donations for Girls Inc.’s college showers for incoming students.

Feeding America® is a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and local meal programs that help people get the food and resources they need to thrive. As part of its commitment to health and wellness, the JD Finish Line Foundation has partnered with Feeding America® to ensure nutritious food gets to communities that need it the most. Employees from around the country will have opportunities to volunteer at their local food banks and pantries to help distribute much needed meals.

About The JD Finish Line Foundation

The JD Finish Line Foundation seeks to create a lasting impact on its communities with the pursuit of safety, equity and access through workforce development initiatives, health and wellness programs and positive action for underrepresented voices. The Foundation is a national partner of 100 Black Men of America Inc., Feeding America®, and Girls Inc., and a dedicated corporate citizen to the Far Eastside of Indianapolis. For more information, please visit the Foundation’s website.