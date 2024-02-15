RiskOn International Sets Formal Launch Date for askROI.com, a New Generative AI Platform

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RiskOn International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROI) (“RiskOn,” or the “Company”), in partnership with Meetkai, Inc. (“Meetkai”), is thrilled to announce the launching of the initial version of the askROI.com platform (“askROI”), which is scheduled to go live on or before March 4, 2024. The goal for askROI is to redefine the boundaries of generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) by providing tailored business solutions beyond the conventional scope of traditional large language models (“LLM”), which are static and do not adapt based on individuals’ or businesses’ specific data. Through this vision, the Company intends for askROI to serve as a one stop shop for a business’ AI needs. This will be accomplished through the eventual introduction of additional tools and features that will enable customers to interact with other AI products while utilizing the askROI platform.

askROI is not just another chat assistant; it's an AI-driven platform engineered to provide instant data insights based upon the customer’s unique data, efficiently transforming complex user queries into actionable answers. By harnessing the latest techniques in search and generative AI, askROI seeks to be an indispensable tool for business professionals, offering streamlined workflow solutions with the potential to save a significant amount of development time.

RiskOn believes that askROI will have several innovative features that will differentiate askROI from other generative AI platforms, including:

Comprehensive Data Ingestion : With the ability to process information from diverse data sources—including PDFs, Word documents, URLs, PPTs, video files, and more—askROI empowers users to create domain-specific Q&A experts or task-oriented assistants tailored to their unique needs;

: With the ability to process information from diverse data sources—including PDFs, Word documents, URLs, PPTs, video files, and more—askROI empowers users to create domain-specific Q&A experts or task-oriented assistants tailored to their unique needs; Beyond Traditional LLM Limitations : askROI goes further than traditional LLM models by learning and integrating customer specific data to deliver pertinent and actionable answers to the customer’s answers; and

: askROI goes further than traditional LLM models by learning and integrating customer specific data to deliver pertinent and actionable answers to the customer’s answers; and Seamless Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) Integration: Optimize your workflow by linking your favorite SaaS applications to askROI, enabling a new level of efficiency and productivity in your business operations.

Leveraging askROI will provide users with key benefits, such as:

Answering Complex Questions : askROI excels at interpreting and responding to intricate queries about your company's information, delivering precise, context-aware answers;

: askROI excels at interpreting and responding to intricate queries about your company's information, delivering precise, context-aware answers; SaaS Sync : Benefit from high-quality integration as askROI seamlessly connects with a wide range of SaaS applications, enhancing your operational efficiency;

: Benefit from high-quality integration as askROI seamlessly connects with a wide range of SaaS applications, enhancing your operational efficiency; Uncompromised Security : askROI prioritizes data privacy and security, employing top-tier encryption standards and robust access controls to protect individuals and businesses sensitive information; and

: askROI prioritizes data privacy and security, employing top-tier encryption standards and robust access controls to protect individuals and businesses sensitive information; and Industry-Agnostic Solutions: askROI's versatility knows no bounds. The platform can be customized to serve a variety of industries, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, customer service, and more, making it a universal tool for business innovation.

The Company’s CEO, Milton “Todd” Ault III stated, “The launching of askROI marks a new chapter in the Company’s future. We are ecstatic about the opportunities askROI brings and are confident in the Company’s ability to achieve new heights with what we believe to be a revolutionary product.”

About RiskOn International, Inc.

Founded in 2011, the Company operates a SaaS platform called askROI.com, which is designed to improve the way businesses and individuals manage and access their data. askROI.com is a unique, generative AI-driven platform engineered to provide pertinent and unique data insights through integration with business specific data that pushes beyond the conventional uses of existing LLMs. The Company also owns 100% of BitNile.com, Inc., which operates a metaverse platform.

About MeetKai, Inc.

MeetKai Inc. is an AI company based in Los Angeles, California, founded by Executive Chairwoman Weili Dai and CEO James Kaplan in 2018. Listed by Forbes as a leading innovator in the AI speech space, MeetKai's AI applications have reached 75+ million users worldwide. Visit www.meetkai.com for more info and the latest MeetKai news.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and RiskOn will not undertake any obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. In addition to risks relating to the acceptance of the Platform by individuals, competition with much larger companies operating metaverses and RiskOn’s ability to raise capital, investors should review risk factors, that could affect RiskOn’s business and financial results which are included in RiskOn’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.riskonint.com.