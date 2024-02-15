Chedraui Transforms Shopper Experiences with Adoption of Self-Checkout by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

As self-checkout becomes more standard across the Latin America Region, Chedraui selected the Self Checkout System 7 from Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to reimagine their front-end checkout and provide enhanced shopper experiences. (Photo: Business Wire)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chedraui, one of Mexico’s premier grocery retailers, is teaming with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to expand the adoption of the Self Checkout System 7 in their stores to align with the evolving needs of the retail industry and enhance the overall checkout experience and options for its consumers.

“We are honored to continue our work with Chedraui delivering the innovative Self Checkout System 7 to help reimagine their front-end checkout offering for a more personalized and customer-focused, self-service experience,” says Eugene Shvartsman, Senior Vice President Head of Sales at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Chedraui has been a valued client for more than 20 years, and we’re excited to support them in their growing success with world-class retail technology solutions for their business and customers.”

Self-checkout has become a standard in the grocery industry, and the broader Latin American Region, and shoppers expect more checkout options and an enhanced customer experience from retailers. Understanding these industry trends was important for Chedraui to adopt self-checkout systems to satisfy customers quickly and connect with their current point-of-sale (POS) system infrastructure.

“Our customers are our priority, and we know that we had to integrate a self-checkout solution to meet the needs of our shoppers to stay competitive with other grocery retailers. We evaluated multiple self-checkout options from other companies. Toshiba is a trusted strategic partner, and we decided on the Self Checkout System 7 because the pilot proved that it is more intuitive and easier for consumers to use,” says Pilar Rojas, CIO at Chedraui. “We look forward to implementing self-checkout in more of our stores across Mexico and providing consumers an innovative shopping experience while enhancing our current in-store technology systems.”

The installation roll-out, nearly completed in late 2023, has been supported by Rhiscom and LODES Consultores, Toshiba's premier business partners. Rhiscom is the solutions integrator implementing Toshiba’s intuitive user interface, and LODES Consultores, a long-time Chedraui partner, has focused on fulfilling the hardware and software requirements.

Retailers like Chedraui are increasingly adopting self-checkout technology. A study by Incisiv reported that 94% of grocers currently or plan to offer self-checkout options. To meet evolving consumer desires for self-service options, retailers are applying solutions to make shopping more accessible, more informative, and engaging.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers’ ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, to learn more.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About Chedraui:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui has three business segments, Self-service in Mexico, Self-service in the United States and a Real Estate Division. As of September 30, 2023, the company has 438 branches in Mexico, of which 205 are Tienda Chedraui, 76 Super Chedraui, 8 Súper Che, 113 Supercito and 36 Tiendas Arteli.

In the United States, specifically in the States of California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico, the company operates a network of 377 Supermarkets, of which 253 operate under the name Smart & Final, 65 under the name El Super, and 59 as Fiesta.

Visit https://www.grupochedraui.com.mx/ for more information.