Drawdown Georgia Business Compact Leverages Metaimpact’s Digital Infrastructure to Foster Collaboration for Advancing Climate Solutions

Drawdown Georgia Business Compact, a statewide business consortium committed to achieving a just, prosperous, and sustainable transition towards net-zero carbon emissions in Georgia by 2050, has announced a strategic partnership with Metaimpact, a new kind of digital infrastructure enabling organizations to build purpose-driven impact networks.

Now, in collaboration with Metaimpact, the Compact is set to amplify its impact even more by digitally connecting members and partners in a central space designed to discover, align, collaborate, and track initiatives to reduce Georgia’s GHG emissions.

Under the facilitation of the esteemed Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business, the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact has been at the forefront of comprehensive solutions research, ensuring diverse participation across Georgia's vibrant economy.

The Compact has a diverse mix of members – currently 60 – including Amazon, Ascend Elements, Atlanta Gas Light, Better Earth, Brightmark, Coca-Cola, Cox Enterprises, Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Delta Air Lines, Elevance Health, Fresh Harvest, Goodr, Google, Interface, Jamestown, Norfolk Southern, Pirelli Tire North America, Retaaza, RYAM, Southwire, Truist, UPS, among many others.

Metaimpact enables organizations to design and deploy digital impact networks where commercial enterprises, nonprofit organizations, and research institutions can align and collaborate on complex, large-scale initiatives that are directed towards solving some of the world’s biggest problems.

"We are excited to see all the ways our partnership with Metaimpact will benefit our Compact members. By combining Drawdown Georgia’s commitment to combating climate change with Metaimpact's transformative digital infrastructure, we know our members will make valuable connections and create collaborations that will drive meaningful change across the state of Georgia," said David Eady, Director of Industry Engagement at Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business, Georgia Institute of Technology.

The partnership between the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact and Metaimpact marks a significant step in creating a dynamic community of organizations dedicated to a sustainable and equitable future. By utilizing Metaimpact's digital infrastructure, the Business Compact aims to improve multi-stakeholder collaboration, best practices to inspire action, and shared performance monitoring.

“The Metaimpact ecosystem will take member relationships in the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact to the next level. Through this platform, we will better understand each other’s areas of expertise and ways we can work together toward shared goals. We’re already seeing the benefits at Norfolk Southern. We’ve been able to identify a company that could be a good partner for us in our solar efforts,” added Josh Raglin, Chief Sustainability Officer, Norfolk Southern.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Digital Infrastructure: Metaimpact will enable organizations within the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact to align and collaborate in a persistent digital space, fostering collective action towards shared sustainability goals.

Metaimpact will enable organizations within the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact to align and collaborate in a persistent digital space, fostering collective action towards shared sustainability goals. A Venue of Discovery: Metaimpact will create a holistic view of the various Compact members and their organizational initiatives and capabilities, resources, and programs to provide visibility into who is working on what.

Metaimpact will create a holistic view of the various Compact members and their organizational initiatives and capabilities, resources, and programs to provide visibility into who is working on what. A Shared System of Measurement: Metaimpact’s advanced analytical framework will provide real-time, comprehensive insight into initiative performance, illuminating how quickly the Business Compact is advancing towards projected sustainability milestones.

Together, Drawdown Georgia and Metaimpact aspire to lead the way in demonstrating that climate change can be addressed comprehensively with a collective effort from commercial enterprises, nonprofit organizations, research institutions, and more.

"Metaimpact is proud to collaborate with Drawdown Georgia to empower its mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions in Georgia by 2040. Together, we aim to demonstrate the power of technology in driving collective action toward solving the world’s biggest problems, creating a blueprint for similar initiatives worldwide," said Scott McCorkle, CEO of Metaimpact

The partnership between Drawdown Georgia Business Compact and Metaimpact shows the good that can be achieved when innovative organizations join forces, leveraging next-generation technology to pave the way for a greener and more equitable future.

About Drawdown Georgia Business Compact

Drawdown Georgia Business Compact is a statewide business consortium focused on achieving a just, prosperous, and sustainable transition towards net-zero carbon emissions in Georgia by 2050. Facilitated by the Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business, the Compact emphasizes comprehensive research, innovative solutions, and diverse participation across Georgia's economy.

About Metaimpact

Metaimpact (formerly MetaCX) enables organizations to design, build, and deploy digital impact networks where multiple stakeholders can act on shared goals to create collective impact. These networks interconnect, empowering organizations to confront the world's biggest problems, like improving access to affordable healthcare, meeting workforce needs, advancing climate solutions, and closing the racial wealth gap.

Since its inception as MetaCX in 2018, Metaimpact has raised $38.5M from High Alpha, Upfront Ventures, BIP Ventures, Stepstone Group, Engage, IU Ventures, and more.