GCT Semiconductor and Concord Acquisition Corp III Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement on Form S-4

SAN JOSE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GCT Semiconductor, Inc. (“GCT Semiconductor” or “GCT”), a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced LTE, IoT and 5G semiconductor solutions, and Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: CNDB) (“Concord”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) filed by Concord and relating to the previously announced proposed business combination between GCT and Concord (the “Business Combination”).

The special meeting in lieu of annual meeting of stockholders of Concord for the approval of the Business Combination (the “Meeting”) and related matters is scheduled for February 27, 2024 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Further information regarding the Meeting is set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus is being mailed to Concord stockholders of record as of close of business on February 5, 2024 (the “Record Date”). Concord stockholders of record as of the Record Date will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at or before, the Meeting.

Following the closing of the Business Combination, which is expected to occur shortly after the Meeting, following the completion of the audit of GCT’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the parties expect that the combined company’s shares of common stock and warrants will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbols “GCTS” and “GCTSW,” respectively.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven solutions have enabled fast and reliable 4G LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as CPEs, mobile hotspots, routers, M2M applications and smartphones, etc., for the world’s top wireless carriers. GCT’s system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability, and cost effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services or financial technology industries. It is sponsored by Concord Sponsor Group III LLC, an entity affiliated with Atlas Merchant Capital LLC, an investment firm that offers debt and equity investment strategies, seeking long-term value through differentiated expertise in financial services and credit markets.

Concord raised $345 million in its initial public offering in November 2021 and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "CNDB". For more information visit: cndb.concordacquisitioncorp.com

