Sherweb and Devolutions partner up for cybersecurity summit

This IT security summit will be held in Saint-Hyacinthe on May 22nd and 23rd and will bring together IT professionals and managed service providers (MSPs) for presentations, workshops and networking activities.

This French-language event is unique in Quebec. Alongside industry experts, attendees will have the chance to learn more about the three main topics this year: cybersecurity, IT security and MSPs.

“Sherweb is proud to participate in this one-of-a-kind event in Quebec and to offer training workshops designed specifically for the MSP community,” said Guillaume Boisvert, Director of Product Innovation at Sherweb. “As an industry leader, we work alongside thousands of MSPs across North America to help them develop their expertise and growth, particularly in IT security. We understand their needs better than anyone, both on a day-to-day basis and in the long term. This summit is an opportunity to collaborate with several Quebec MSPs and IT professionals to drive their cybersecurity practice even further, together.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Sherweb for the 3rd edition of ITSec. This collaboration symbolizes our shared commitment to improving IT security in companies of all sizes,” said David Hervieux, CEO and founder of Devolutions. “By combining our strengths, we can provide a unique platform to exchange knowledge, best practices and innovations in cybersecurity. ITSec is an invaluable opportunity for IT professionals and MSPs to come together, learn and grow. We look forward to sharing our expertise with you and helping shape a more secure future for the IT industry.”

Visit the ITSec 2024 website now to book your tickets and take advantage of a discounted presale rate (in French only).

About Sherweb

Since 1998, Sherweb has been connecting businesses with IT solutions tailored to their needs. Our growing team of over 1,400 experts help our reseller partners succeed with software from leading brands and value-added services that help them offload technical operations and extend their cloud expertise, from tech support to cybersecurity.