Blackline Safety Achieves AWS Public Sector Partner Status

CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced the company has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network as an AWS Public Sector Partner. To achieve program status, the company successfully completed a rigorous AWS Foundational Technical Review of its Blackline Live software.

The program and review validate that Blackline’s software meets AWS standards for data security and reinforces Blackline’s commitment to delivering secure and reliable solutions.

Blackline’s cloud-hosted safety software runs on the AWS cloud. AWS’ highly secure, world-leading encryption protects and stores the data from Blackline’s connected safety technology, and makes it available from anywhere in the world, on any device.

“Due to the critical nature of our cloud-connected portfolio in saving lives, it simply cannot fail,” said Blackline Safety CEO and Chair, Cody Slater.

“Our work with AWS, and the comprehensive review process, is one of the ways we earn customer trust and ensure our policies and practices adhere to the highest enterprise security standards for compliance, privacy and, most critically, reliability,” Slater continued.

“We’re proud to be an AWS Partner because of what it means for our customers, as we can quickly establish a cost effective and comprehensive computing platform that is reliable, secure, scalable, and easy to use, globally,” said Steven Van Swol, Blackline Safety Vice President, Software Development.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 225 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.