WiGL and Energous Announce Developmental Milestone to Bring Touchless Wireless Power Transfer Networks to Market

HAMPTON, Va. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiGL Inc (StartEngine: “WiGL”), a developer of touchless wireless charging for IoT devices, and Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based intelligent wireless power networks, today announced the next phase of their efforts to commercialize WiGL’s wirelessly powered IoT products.

WiGL and Energous have completed the third and final milestone of their partnership to develop and design WiGL’s touchless Wireless Power Transfer (tWPT) product, successfully meeting Federal Communication Commission (FCC) compliance. The WiGL final product is also designed for UL product safety compliance.

The WiGL project was funded by the Air Force Research Lab at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in 2022 and last summer it entered the second phase of a multiyear contract with the U.S. DoD. The solution – in which Energous PowerBridge transmitters provide radio frequency-based (RF) wireless power over distance for WiGL’s tWPT networks – is now fully tested and certified after the recent completion of the product FCC certification. Additionally, Energous has delivered its PowerBridges to WiGL’s integration partner Guinn Partners for full system integration, an important step forward for the joint tWPT solution on its path towards mass production.

“Transitioning products developed for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to civilian markets is very exciting,” said Dr. Ahmad Glover, founder of WiGL. “While WiGL remains focused on delivering next-generation capabilities to the troops, using the Energous wireless power network technology, we see huge opportunities for tWPT for everyone on the planet.”

This WiGL’s Tx network focusing on civilian markets is a large part of the planned product release of the WiGL Wireless charging commercial products. WiGL’s tWPT network powered by Energous delivers a convenient wireless power solution to customers, removing the need for replaceable batteries and charging cables across IoT deployments. Energous’ regulatory expertise was instrumental in addressing requirements and certifications at this crucial step, including RF, EMC and Product Safety, among others.

“Designing and developing cutting-edge wireless power network solutions is the core of what Energous offers and achieving regulatory compliance is a critical step in bringing wirelessly powered products to market,” said Cesar Johnston, President and CEO of Energous. “Energous PowerBridges deliver wireless power over the air to IoT, reducing downtime, maintenance costs and toxic waste, while increasing range of coverage and overall efficiency. We’re excited to support WiGL’s commercialization in bringing these benefits to more projects aimed at solving a crucial power need for the growing IoT ecosystem.”

About WiGL

By partnering with pioneers in the wireless power industry, WiGL has emerged as the umbrella technology creating the future for smart, touchless, wireless power networks. WiGL, Wireless-electric Grid Local Air Networks (pronounced “wiggle”), is transitioning new technologies developed for the Department of Defense to commercial markets. WiGL is on a mission to use over-the-air targeted wireless power networks to help recharge the Internet of Things (“IoT”).

WiFi gets you wireless internet, WiGL gets you wireless power networks.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) has been pioneering wireless charging over distance technology since 2012. Today, as the global leader in wireless charging over distance, its networks are safely and seamlessly powering its customers’ RF-based systems in a variety of industries, including retail, industrial, healthcare and more. Its total network solution is designed to support a variety of applications, including inventory and asset tracking, smart manufacturing, electronic shelf labels, IoT sensors, digital supply chain management, inventory management, loss prevention, patient/people tracking and sustainability initiatives. The number of industries and applications it serves is rapidly growing as it works to support the next generation of the IoT ecosystem.

