TreviPay to Host the First “TreviPay Crossroads,” The B2B Payments Conference, in Kansas City

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TreviPay, the most-trusted B2B payments and invoicing network, announced today its inaugural two-day payments conference, TreviPay Crossroads, is coming October 2-4, 2024, to Kansas City. Exclusively focused on B2B, Crossroads will bring together 250 industry insiders and practitioners, and it is designed to give leaders the insights to boost growth, use automation to drive efficiency and prepare for the future of commerce via inspiring keynotes, case studies and deep-dive breakout tracks dedicated to the manufacturing, retail and travel sectors.

Taking the leap from old models to new innovations, to finding out how consumer trends are shaping business applications, the payments industry is at a crossroads. And with B2B eCommerce in the U.S. projected to reach a value of $3 trillion by 2027, nearly doubling in size since 2021, the growth opportunity with business buyers is greater than ever. Crossroads will offer attendees the tools and information to transform their payment programs to meet the specific needs of the complex B2B buyer journey.

“Crossroads is our commitment to igniting innovation by gathering fintech leaders who are focused on B2B and sharing the best practices our clients and partners have developed,” said Allen Bonde, CMO at TreviPay and the Crossroads conference chair. “It’s super exciting to see the program come together with a who’s who of industry experts and brands. As 2024 emerges as the year of B2B in fintech, the timing could not be better.”

Uniquely B2B, Crossroads will feature world-class content from keynote speakers, along with global brands, industry consultants and solution providers.

Tony Harris, CEO at THINC B2B, former CMO at Digi-Key Electronics and the Crossroads manufacturing track chair, added, “Crossroads is the hub for B2B payments and commerce leaders. There is nothing else like it!”

Added Kevin Permenter, Research Director, IDC, "The financial application user communities I cover are all aggressively looking at modern payment management strategies and the best options for leveraging embedded payments. The Crossroads event could be a key forum for learning about embedded payments and how to leverage payment management strategies to drive better productivity and profitability."

The conference will cover strategies for building buyer loyalty, scaling B2B programs, leveraging partners, plus actionable tactics on how to drive global expansion and prepare for the future of risk management and e-Invoicing. Crossroads keynote speakers, chosen to inspire and prepare attendees with valuable insights, include:

Nick Utton on “How to be Priceless” – Nick is an investor and advisor and was previously CMO for BMC Software, E*TRADE, Mastercard and the consumer business of JPMorgan Chase. He is best known for launching Mastercard's iconic "Priceless" campaign and E*TRADE's "talking baby" campaign.

Loie Maxwell on “Using Experience Design to Drive Loyalty” – Loie is a creative visionary and advisor to firms such as Aspiration.com, Old Navy, and 20th Century Fox. She has also held global leadership roles at iconic retail brands, including Amazon, Starbucks, CVS Pharmacy and Target.

Dozens of other speakers will share their insights with Crossroads attendees during the two days of the conference.

The agenda balances learning and knowledge sharing with special networking experiences. On Arrival Day, October 2, clients and partners will be welcomed to Crossroads with an opening reception at the Loews Hotel. After Conference Day One, on October 3, the party moves to an exclusive offsite event for dinner, drinks, and entertainment at Kansas City’s most famous distillery. Conference Day Two starts with a special breakfast session and wraps up midday with lunch and networking.

“TreviPay Crossroads is the place to be to share knowledge and come together with others who are passionate about using technology to drive innovation across all aspects of B2B payments and commerce,” said Brandon Spear, CEO at TreviPay.

To be the first to get the latest on speakers, agenda, pricing and registration information, visit TreviPay Crossroads.

About TreviPay

At TreviPay, we believe loyalty begins at the payment. By understanding the diverse and unique requirements of B2B sellers, TreviPay’s global B2B payments and invoicing network enables enterprises to provide payments choice and convenience, open new markets and automate accounts receivables. With more than four decades of experience, TreviPay serves leaders looking to build loyalty while driving efficiency and embracing new digital channels, especially in industries with large distribution networks such as manufacturing, retail, and transportation. For more information, visit www.trevipay.com.