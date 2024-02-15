LEVO Naturals Announces Sponsorship of University of Florida Third International Kratom Symposium

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LEVO Naturals, a leading health and wellness company focused on innovative plant-based products, announced its sponsorship of the University of Florida College of Pharmacy’s Third International Kratom Symposium, taking place at the University’s Research and Academic Center in southwest Orlando on February 14 and 15. The sponsorship reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to advance scientific research into the therapeutic potential of botanicals to address consumer needs.

The Third International Kratom Symposium brings together the world’s most preeminent scholars on Mitragyna speciosa (also known as Kratom), the native leaf grown in southwest Asia, and includes researchers from across academic disciplines including botany, chemistry, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical study and population health and health policy. Additional attendees include regulators, policymakers and industry leaders to create a truly inclusive and diverse experience. (According to the event’s official website.)

“LEVO Naturals has a longstanding commitment to support critical scientific and consumer research into the safe use of kratom products,” said John Clayton, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for LEVO Naturals. “We are fully supportive of the symposium’s efforts to further the scientific study of kratom and to lead discussions on the important issues of consumer education, quality standards, and regulation for a plant that has the potential to offer a wide range of human benefits to consumers today.”

To learn more about the Third International Kratom Symposium, visit its website: https://pharmacy.ufl.edu/third-international-kratom-symposium/

About LEVO Naturals

LEVO Naturals is a group of purpose-driven companies harnessing the power of botanicals to enhance overall health and well-being. Blending traditional ingredients, innovation, and cutting-edge science, LEVO Naturals develops and markets a wide range of great-tasting ethnobotanical consumer products, including extracts, capsules, tonics, and leaf powders. Today, the company has over 100 passionate and committed partners located throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Asia, and since inception, its products have been purchased more than 100 million times and are enjoyed by millions of consumers on an annual basis.

For more information, please visit https://www.levonaturals.com/.