The Willow Inn Announces Agreement with Brera Catering Events Team

HUDSON, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Willow Inn has reached an agreement with Brera Catering, to operate and manage events at the Inn. The agreement is expected to take effect March 1, 2024, ahead of the spring season.

Willow Proprietors Patricia Wenzel and David Ades have issued the following statement:

“Seven years ago, despite being outsiders to the hospitality industry and to Hudson, we bought The Willow with the hope of saving this much-loved institution. We undertook a major renovation, and sought to elevate the quality of its service, its offerings, and its foods, to be worthy of its unique location and magical setting on the Lake of Two Mountains. These efforts, with our dedicated team, led us to achieve a ranking in the top 100 restaurants in Canada last year.

The departure of some members of our culinary team in December 2023 led us to seek a new direction to secure the long-term viability of the Willow.

We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Adam Mariani and Brera Catering to operate the Auberge Willow Inn. Brera has been in events management since 2015 and managed over 500 events in 2023 alone. The new arrangement will ensure that the Willow will continue to be a premier venue for celebrations, weddings, and other gatherings. Brera will assume management of all operations before the beginning of the 2024 spring season.

The Willow has a 200-year history. It has thrived in the face of many challenges and will continue to, long into the future. We are proud to be among the privileged custodians of this venerable institution."

Adam Mariani, of Brera Catering added:

"We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with the Willow. This will enable us to offer our clients a unique and historic setting, to host magical celebrations.”

About the Willow Inn

The Willow Inn is a two-century-old institution in the heart of Hudson, Quebec. With a breathtaking waterfront location along the Lake of Two Mountains, the Willow Inn has ten picturesque bedrooms, an expansive outdoor seating and dining area, as well as an impeccably decorated setting ideal for the most tasteful weddings, celebrations, and corporate events alike. The Willow Inn was built in 1820 as a private residence for George Mallette and his family. Since then, it has served as a general store and a headquarters for François Xavier Desjardins in La Guerre des Patriotes in 1837. Now under new ownership since 2017, owners David and Patricia Ades seek to continue its tradition as an irreplaceable, iconic country restaurant, inn, and venue for local and out-of-town fans.

