Bluefin and Nexxchange Team Up to Expand SmartPOS and Unattended Device Payments for Golfers Worldwide

ATLANTA & VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluefin, the integrated payments pioneer in PCI-validated Point-to-Point (P2PE) encryption and tokenization services that protect payments and sensitive data, today announced a collaboration with Nexxchange aimed at bringing the benefits of SmartPOS and unattended payment solutions to golf courses, hospitality venues, and resorts across the globe.

By using Bluefin’s Payment Platform, Nexxchange aims to significantly enhance the customer experience with state-of-the-art payment solutions. This platform works seamlessly with the newest SmartPOS devices from Newland, including the N950 Android SmartPOS and U2000 unattended Android SmartPOS terminals. With this setup, Nexxchange can operate an embedded omni-channel payment gateway that enables both closed-loop payments, which are transactions processed internally within their customer environments, and open-loop payments with major international card brands like VISA, Mastercard, and American Express. Additionally, Nexxchange can also handle national debit card schemes such as Cartes Bancaires and Girocard, ensuring efficient processing at a local level, even in countries where these schemes aren't originally used.

“Our new certified Payment Platform is a strategic choice for companies like Nexxchange because they understand the importance of serving their customers’ payments independently from Acquirers each and every time,” says Tom Savage, Bluefin’s Chief Commercial Officer. “SmartPOS payment devices on our Payment Platform help companies like Nexxchange combine traditional point-of-sale functionalities with advanced cloud-based enhancements.”

“Nexxchange is renowned for our web-based solution, which enables cross-location, multi-site golf course and resort management,” highlights Sebastian Schwaighofer, Managing Director of Financial Services at Nexxchange. “Collaborating with Bluefin provides us with the essential functionalities of a rigorously validated and multi-certified payment platform based on Nexo standards, necessary for offering omni-channel payment solutions to our customers around the globe.”

About Nexxchange:

Nexxchange, the European leader in Software as a Service for multiple site, multiple tenant golf course operators, offers an all-in-one solution, all serviced departments for over 400 golf courses across the European Union. Our platform caters to multiple site and multiple tenant operators, providing comprehensive services and covering the needs of cross-border operators with a standardised solution. From the outset, the objective of Nexxchange has been to simplify our customers operations by utilising a centralised database. We assist each customer in developing their unique strategy by configuring a standardised and customisable solution, tailoring it to their specific needs. To complement our solution, we offer a centralised, regional, or company-focused marketplace that streamlines player bookings for all associated facilities, whether they are members or green fee players. Nexxchange’s integrated tournament module connects with various Golf Federations, including those in Austria, Germany, Italy, France and Greece.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, E-commerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company’s 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 60 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria.