Rejuvenate Bio Announces Partnership with Leading Animal Health Company to Develop Gene Therapy for Canine Osteoarthritis

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rejuvenate Bio today announced a partnership with a leading animal health company for the development and commercialization of its novel gene therapy technology for the treatment of canine osteoarthritis (OA), a complex chronic disease that affects dogs’ mobility and overall quality of life.

This agreement with the global company follows the agreement reached in 2022 with Phibro Animal Health and further validates the gene therapy technology developed by Rejuvenate Bio and their strategy to develop their breakthrough technology in both animal health and human health.

Canine osteoarthritis (OA) presents a significant challenge, being both painful and progressive, with a concerning prevalence rate. Studies indicate that OA affects more than 40% of dogs, suggesting a substantial number of the estimated 86 million dogs in U.S. households may be experiencing OA-related discomfort.

Despite the widespread occurrence of OA in dogs, it is often under recognized and under-treated. Neglecting OA management can lead to heightened pain levels, decreased mobility, and a profound deterioration in overall health and quality of life for dogs. While there have been recent improvements in treatment options with the introduction of biopharmaceuticals (monoclonal antibodies) in animal health, there remains an opportunity to develop new treatment options with different disease targets. New targets may help manage inflammation differently, alter disease progression or decrease administration frequency to provide additional benefits for veterinarians, pet owners and dogs.

“The ramifications of OA extend beyond physical discomfort, as OA is a leading cause of euthanasia in dogs,” said Dan Oliver, CEO & Co-Founder, Rejuvenate Bio. “This partnership with a leading animal health company validates our technology and approach of utilizing gene therapy to treat chronic age-related diseases and ensures that this therapy will reach the dogs that need it. Additionally, it validates a manufacturing approach that supports yields and price points that are acceptable even in highly prevalent chronic diseases in animal health."

Rejuvenate Bio’s gene therapy offers a one-dose injection for addressing osteoarthritis. By targeting the underlying causes of the disease, this novel approach holds the potential to provide long-term relief, disease modifying action by potentially improving joint health and improved quality of life for animals and eventually humans suffering from osteoarthritis.

About Rejuvenate Bio

Rejuvenate Bio is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel gene therapies for chronic age-related diseases. Rejuvenate Bio has built a gene therapy pipeline with huge potential in chronic disease by utilizing clinically validated gene targets and a delivery approach that ensures well tolerated, durable expression. Founded on scientific research developed at the Wyss Institute at Harvard Medical School, Rejuvenate Bio has developed groundbreaking therapies to treat chronic age-related disease in both humans and animals. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.rejuvenatebio.com.