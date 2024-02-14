American Weed Co. is First-Ever Cannabis Brand to Headline Sponsor Major U.S. Music Festival

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Weed Co. announced today that it is the first-ever cannabis brand to be a headline sponsor for a major U.S. music festival. The Cali Vibes 2024 festival is a three-day event (Feb. 16-18) taking place at Marina Green Park in Long Beach, California, with scheduled performances by Gwen Stefani, Ice Cube, Sublime With Rome, Wiz Khalifa, Rebelution, Stick Figure and many others.

“We’re proud to collaborate with American Weed Co. in their top sponsorship of one of America’s biggest multiday music festivals,” said Nic Adler, VP of Festivals and Co-Founder of Cali Vibes. “Their mission to uplift and support our Veterans—as well as our nation’s first responders—makes them an ideal partner. American Weed Company wants to unify and bring people together, and so does Cali Vibes.”

American Weed Co. is one of the fastest-growing cannabis brands in California and a force in cannabis reform advocacy in Washington D.C. As a headline sponsor, it will have several activations, including the Vibes Village Presented by American Weed Co., where attendees can roam amongst festival vendors, and learn about local and national cannabis brands and nonprofit groups. Within their main activation, there will also be a secret “military locker” where festivalgoers can duck into a speakeasy-style tattoo parlor for an elevated temporary airbrush tattoo.

“We’ve always been huge fans of Cali Vibes, so the chance to be a headline sponsor and have such a presence at the event is a real honor, “ said Ryan Brooks, American Weed Co. CEO and Co-Founder. “This event allows us to share the work we’ve been doing to destroy the stigma that still surrounds this amazing plant, along with our ongoing efforts to reform cannabis laws so there is equal—and easy—access for all.”

American Weed Co. is committed to sensible regulation, social equity and community reinvestment. It donates up to 10% of its net profits each year to organizations like Stop Soldier Suicide and Responder Strong, and as one of the voting board members of the National Cannabis Roundtable, it’s helping to push Congress to act on safe banking and other reform measures. At Cali Vibes, 100% of all profits from an American Weed Co. / Cali Vibes collaboration T-shirt with go to Veteran and first responder groups.

American Weed Co. cannabis products are currently available across California and will soon enter the Arizona and Nevada markets. To learn more, visit americanweedco.com.

About American Weed Co.

American Weed Co. is on a mission to legalize weed for Veterans nationwide, destroy the stigma, and give back to those who serve -- the unsung heroes who enrich our daily lives. Launched on Veterans Day in 2022, the company is a pioneering force in the cannabis industry and one of the fastest-growing brands in California. Founded on principles of innovation and education, American Weed Co. stands at the forefront of cannabis reform. They are dedicated to providing top-tier, tested cannabis products while actively promoting responsible use and advocacy. American Weed Co. holds one of the voting seats on the National Cannabis Roundtable, has engaged in over a hundred meetings with Congress, and advocates relentlessly on behalf of the industry. Learn more: americanweedco.com