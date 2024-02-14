Kinaxis Welcomes New Solution Extension Partner PredictHQ

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), the leading provider of supply chain management solutions, welcomes its newest Solution Extension (SolEx) partner, PredictHQ, the predictive demand intelligence company, to the Kinaxis partner ecosystem. As part of the new integration, Kinaxis customers will now gain access to the largest and smartest event data stream, to help improve demand forecasting, event visibility, dynamic pricing, inventory management, delivery optimization and more. PredictHQ's AI-powered platform enables businesses to make smarter decisions by predicting future demand from local events.

“Now more than ever, tracking and having visibility into sudden changes in demand is critical for companies looking to differentiate themselves and meet the sky-high expectations of consumers,” said PredictHQ’s CEO Campbell Brown. “We are very excited to be an important Solution Extension partner of Kinaxis and we look forward to being able to make predicting and responding to changing customer demand created by events easy, reliable, and scalable.”

Kinaxis provides customers with a single integration solution which allows for authoring, processing, and executing data integration workflows. PredictHQ tracks 19 event categories across four types of events, including sports, festivals, politics, public holidays, severe weather, airport delays and more, which will further help customers plan better and react quicker to disruption.

Conrad Mandala, senior vice president, global partner organization at Kinaxis said, “We pride ourselves on having many data sources that are highly valuable and secure for our customers. We are thrilled to continue to provide the global brands we work with the latest advancements in intelligent data by welcoming PredictHQ to our partner program.”

The Kinaxis PartnerLink program – which includes System Integrators, Cloud partners, SolEx partners, and Value Added Resellers – is a robust ecosystem of organizations who share a belief in the power of end-to-end supply chain orchestration as a means to accelerate strategic transformation and optimize global supply chains.

To learn more about Kinaxis and its partners, please visit kinaxis.com/partners.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain management. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About PredictHQ

PredictHQ is the pioneer in predictive demand intelligence, strengthening AI-powered demand planning by eliminating business blind spots caused by demand volatility related to external events. PredictHQ empowers businesses to master predictability so they can optimize inventory, staffing, pricing, and marketing to capitalize on real-time local events. PredictHQ’s unique combination of forecast-grade event data, superior AI models, and agile infrastructure fuels smarter business decisions by going beyond WHAT local events are happening to help business leaders predict the unpredictable: WHY each event matters to them. Learn more at predicthq.com.