Qraft Technologies Expands Partnership with Hana Life to Become World’s First Life Insurance Company to Deliver a Full Lineup of AI-powered Variable Life Insurance Products

Qraft Technologies, a leading invest-tech company developing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announces the launch of three additional variable life insurance funds powered by Qraft's proprietary AI models. The new funds were developed in partnership with Hana Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Hana Financial Group, include: The AI US Equity Fund, AI US Bond Fund, and AI Global All-Weather Multi-Asset Fund which originally came to market on February 1st.

Designed specifically to address the needs of investors of insurance products that require steady and stable returns, Qraft’s AI models are being harnessed by Hana Life’s variable funds to quickly identify complex investment trends through the analysis of vast amounts of financial market data to proactively manage risks and adjust risk exposure to the funds' asset classes.

An overview of each of the funds shows AI’s predictive power and ability to mitigate market risks:

1. The AI US Equity Fund adjusts the allocation between US stocks and cash based on the model’s outlook for downside risks in the US equity market. The model anticipates severe downturns accompanied by extreme volatility, such as the 2020 COVID-19 crisis with the live detection record in the “AI Global Equity Fund” which launched in 2019, the first partnership product of Hana Life and Qraft Technologies in variable life insurance.

2. The AI US Bond Fund utilizes models for predicting duration and credit risks in the bond market, aiming to achieve stable bond returns even in cases with high bond price volatility.

3. The AI Global All-Weather Multi-Asset Fund complements the limitations of traditional asset allocation models by flexibly adjusting the risk allocation among equity, bond, and commodity asset classes based on macro market regime changes via the lens of artificial intelligence.

"We are excited by the prospects for the new funds based on our previous achievements together between Hana Life and Qraft over the past five years,” says Marcus Kim, CEO of Qraft Technologies. “Qraft's AI engine has effectively managed market risks using AI models even in uncertain market conditions."

Spanning a relationship that began in 2019, Qraft and Hana Life have now brought to market a total of six AI powered funds that fall under the Hana Life Variable Life Insurance Series. The previous three products include: AI Global Equity Fund, AI Global Equity Balanced 60 Fund, and AI Global Equity Balanced 70 Fund.

About Qraft Technologies

Qraft Technologies is a fintech company aiming to drive growth in the asset management industry through its innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and investing. Qraft offers a variety of AI-powered investment solutions, including a security selection engine, asset allocation engine, robo-advisory solution and an AI order-execution system. From data processing to alpha research and portfolio execution, Qraft has an established track record in developing cutting-edge AI solutions that have been adopted by over 25 financial institutions worldwide. In 2022, Qraft received a US$146 million investment from SoftBank Group, entering into a strategic partnership to accelerate AI in the asset management industry.