SRG Residential Wins Assignment for Las Vegas Apartment Home Collections at UnCommons

SRG is proud to have the responsibility of managing Vestra, the first residential development at UnCommons, featuring three midrise towers comprised of 352 modern apartment homes. (Photo: Business Wire)

SRG is proud to have the responsibility of managing Vestra, the first residential development at UnCommons, featuring three midrise towers comprised of 352 modern apartment homes. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SRG Residential has been awarded management of Vestra, a curated collection of apartment homes at UnCommons, an $850 million, 40-acre mixed-use community in Southwest Las Vegas developed by Matter Real Estate Group. UnCommons, which broke ground in 2020, features a vibrant, walkable community of residential, dining, recreation, and workspaces. As part of its second phase now under construction, UnCommons will offer more than 807 total residential units upon completion, joining a fast-growing list of discerning brands and office tenants ranging from world-class restaurants to global organizations. SRG secured the management agreement and transitioned the property in late December 2023.

“We are deeply appreciative to Matter Real Estate Group for entrusting SRG with one of their most unique and exciting mixed-use developments in Las Vegas,” said Tina West, Executive Vice President, Client Advisory Group for SRG Residential. “This project is truly ‘uncommon’ in every sense –– it represents the intersection of life, work, and community. We’re thrilled to bring our team’s passion, vision, and commitment to Vestra and UnCommons and help take this one-of-a-kind experience to the next level for Las Vegas residents and businesses.”

Vestra, the first residential development at UnCommons, features three midrise towers comprised of 352 modern apartment homes. The first phase –– which is fully leased up ––– was met with strong demand, with prospective tenants vying for an opportunity to be part of the thriving community over traditional apartment amenities. The proof can be seen in the numbers; Vestra’s second phase opened in Mid-November 2023 and 28 leases were recorded by the end of the year.

Embracing the lively community feel of UnCommons, Vestra’s engaging spaces focus on common areas that bring people together, including co-working spaces with Zoom rooms for remote or hybrid workers, a pet park and spa, and a media room. Vestra also boasts an enviable resort-style outdoor scene, complete with a pool house, swimming pool, cabanas, fireplaces, and grills. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans are offered, along with a limited selection of penthouses. Premium finishes and smart home technologies come standard with every unit, along with secure garage parking and EV-charging stations. Top-rated dining establishments and bars are also integrated within the community.

UnCommons boasts an impressive and growing community of retailers and restaurants, all located just steps away from Vestra. Its notable dining portfolio currently includes AMARI Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop and The Sundry, a 20,000-square-foot food hall experience that features 14 concepts from top chefs and rising stars from Las Vegas and California. Additional options include Urth Caffe, SunLife Organics, General Admission, Salt & Straw, Teaspoon, Mercadito, and many more that are set to open this year.

“We’ve lived and worked where we build, own, and manage,” said Jeff Bailey, President of SRG Residential. “Having that deep, localized expertise –– which spans more than 35,000 apartment homes over 7 states, in our portfolio to date –– gives us a deeper understanding of community nuances and preferences, which results in superior results and returns for everyone involved. While expanding our engagement in the Las Vegas Market, we’re eager to apply our insights and experience and build trusted, lasting relationships not only with the residential communities of Vestra, but with UnCommons’ retail, business, and investment partners.”

UnCommons’ third phase of the development will feature 455 modern residences upon completion.

About SRG Residential

SRG Residential provides property management services for a multitude of clients throughout the western region of U.S. The firm’s robust portfolio spans more than 35,000 apartment homes in 7 states, each managed by a seasoned team of professionals dedicated to ensuring superior performance. With more than 25 years of industry experience, SRG Residential’s unique focus lies in understanding the nuances of managing properties in local regions, and the specific needs of clients within those markets. Prioritizing a culture of open collaboration and communication, SRG Residential commits to transparency and accessibility to senior leaders, which add up to trusted, lasting relationships with customers, partners, and investors who rely on SRG to create invaluable investment opportunities and building environments.

For more information, visit https://www.srgliving.com/, https://vestraliving.com/homes/, or Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About UnCommons

UnCommons, a first-of-its-kind mixed-use development in southwest Las Vegas, officially opened in spring 2023 and is now welcoming office and retail tenants in its first phase, with a second phase under construction. The $850 million, 40-acre project fulfills the modern workforce’s desire for a workplace that enhances their lives through rich amenities, open space and connectivity. The stylized urban campus will be comprised of more than 500,000 square feet of modern office space with market-leading design and technology, more than 800 residential units, an entertainment venue, trendsetting restaurants and cafes that follow the good food movement, health and fitness studios, a multi-purpose conference center, public art and a food hall showcasing the best of the local food scene. The development, designed by globally renowned architecture firm, Gensler, is the first in Nevada to be built by the standards for WELL™ Certification, which are the highest third-party endorsement of a building’s performance and protection of employee health. UnCommons has achieved certification from Green Globes®, a nationally recognized green rating assessment, guidance and certification program. More information is available on the website at www.UnCommons.com, on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Matter Real Estate Group

Matter Real Estate Group is a real estate development company created to elevate the everyday human experience, enabling people, businesses and communities to thrive. The company is led by three partners, Jim Stuart, Matt Root and Kevin Burke, each with more than 20 years of experience in the development of place making projects combining design, construction and operating strategy all under one roof. The team behind Matter strongly believes that development can be a curated experience designed around business needs while at the same time focusing on flexibility, purpose and inclusiveness. Headquartered in San Diego, Matter focuses on developing within the Western United States, primarily within Las Vegas. More information is available on the website at www.MatterRealEstate.com, on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.