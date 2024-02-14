Superbrewed Food Partners with Döhler to Bring a More Nutritious, Sustainable Protein to the Food and Beverage Industry

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superbrewed Food, a provider of high-quality, sustainable nutrition products, today announced its partnership with Döhler GmbH, a global producer, marketer and provider of technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions for the global food, beverage and nutrition industry. As a manufacturing partner, Döhler will dedicate substantial fermentation capacity to the production of Superbrewed Food’s patented Postbiotic Protein ingredient, which will support product launches in 2024 in several food categories in the United States with multiple consumer package foods companies.

Consumer demand is rising for healthy, sustainable, non-GMO nutrition that does not compromise flavor, texture, and affordability. Superbrewed Food’s natural, Postbiotic Protein is animal- and allergen-free, non-GMO, and able to replace or complement animal and plant proteins in existing and new food formulations. Postbiotic Protein is over 85% protein with a high content of essential and branched chain amino acids. It is a whole food ingredient as opposed to an isolated protein source; thus it also contains high concentrations of nutritious minerals and vitamins such as iron, zinc, phosphorous and B12, which provide nutrition and health benefits beyond protein. Postbiotic Protein exhibits neutral taste, minimal color, excellent pH and temperature stability, and good functional properties such as emulsification. Given these advantages, the ingredient is being applied in many food categories with global CPGs including sports and lifestyle beverages, baked goods, confectionary, alternatives to meat, and healthy snacks. The ingredient performs particularly well in dairy and alternative dairy applications, and Superbrewed and Bel Group are already well advanced in their strategic collaboration to develop many lines of cheese products that incorporate this transformational ingredient. As market leaders in formulation and natural ingredient solutions, Döhler will also work with Superbrewed Food to commercialize Postbiotic Protein for CPG in business to consumer applications.

“The high functionality, nutrition and digestibility of Superbrewed’s innovative protein source is impressive, and desperately needed for a variety of consumer-facing applications,” said Dr Kilian Daffner, global product manager at Döhler. “We look forward to working intensively together to introduce more nutritious, sustainable and cost-effective products to global food and beverage markets that satisfy consumer demand over the long-term.”

“Superbrewed has always prioritized sustainability and efficiency in its production process,” added Bryan Tracy, CEO and co-founder of Superbrewed Foods. “Partnering with an industry leader like Döhler accelerates our time to market and allows us to merge our natural fermentation process with Döhler’s impressive bio-manufacturing infrastructure to create novel combinations of functionality and nutrition in protein ingredients at competitive costs.”

Being Sustainable by nature®, Döhler supports solutions that actively address climate change, including those that reduce CO 2 and GHG emissions, and prioritize animal wellbeing, ethics, and the circular economy. The company is an established leader in responding to industry demand while also resolving taste and texture challenges for dairy and meat alternatives. Superbrewed Food offers both the nutritional and functional characteristics required of effective protein sources, and shares Döhler’s commitment to sustainability. The manufacturing partnership will position Superbrewed Food to rapidly expand its commercial offerings across North America and beyond in the year ahead.

For more information on Superbrewed Food’s first-of-its-kind Postbiotic Protein, visit www.superbrewedfood.com or view CEO Bryan Tracy’s upcoming presentation at the 4th annual Fermentation-Enabled Alternative Protein Summit in San Francisco. Taking place on Wednesday, February 14, Tracy’s presentation will be featured in the Process Development and Manufacturing Track and is titled, Uncovering Sustainable Methods to Process Wastewater from Fermentation.

About Superbrewed Food

Superbrewed Food is a nutrition and health company focused on the development of natural ingredients using an anaerobic fermentation process. Made from microflora native to Superbrewed Food’s microbiome, products deliver superior nutritional and functional benefits compared to other plant and microbial proteins. Superbrewed Food’s postbiotic cultured protein is sustainably produced, animal- and allergen-free, non-GMO and is remarkably versatile in terms of applications in foods. For more information, visit www.superbrewedfood.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Döhler

Döhler is a global producer, marketer and provider of technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions for the global food, beverage, and nutrition industry. Döhler is all about mastering sensory performance and nutrition. Being sustainable by nature, Döhler helps to nourish the world better: Good for people – Good for planet.® Döhler’s ingredients are derived from natural raw materials. The comprehensive product portfolio of natural ingredients ranges from natural flavours, natural colours, natural health ingredients, a broad range of plant-based ingredients to ingredient systems and end-to-end solutions.

With more than 45 production sites, 75 offices and application centres, Döhler creates value for customers in over 160 countries. More than 9,500 dedicated employees, including 1,000 people in R&D, focused on science, technology and innovation are committed to making Döhler’s customers successful.

“WE BRING IDEAS TO LIFE.” describes Döhler’s integrated and entrepreneurial approach to innovation. This also includes innovation services, market intelligence, advice on food safety and microbiology as well as sensory & consumer science. Döhler also runs its own venture unit with more than 85 active ventures. Smart ideas have a way of becoming great products.