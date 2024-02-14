Anthem and Carilion Clinic Announce New Contract

Pictured l to r: Don Halliwill, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Nancy Howell Agee, Chief Executive Officer, Monica Schmude, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Virginia, Andrew Randazzo, Regional Vice President of Anthem Provider Solutions, Tony Seupaul, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive, and Steve Arner, President and Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pictured l to r: Don Halliwill, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Nancy Howell Agee, Chief Executive Officer, Monica Schmude, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Virginia, Andrew Randazzo, Regional Vice President of Anthem Provider Solutions, Tony Seupaul, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive, and Steve Arner, President and Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

RICHMOND & ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carilion Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia have signed a new multiyear agreement with the health system’s hospitals, facilities, and physicians in Anthem’s network guaranteeing continued access for Anthem members.

The agreement includes plans to expand digital connectivity between the two organizations that will simplify system requirements and streamline processes that ultimately improve patient/member experiences and outcomes. To address growing employer and consumer concerns for access and affordability in healthcare services, the organizations are also working together on innovative care delivery models and value-based programs.

“ We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Carilion Clinic making healthcare accessible and affordable for the members we mutually serve,” said Monica Schmude, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia. “ Our goal has always been to improve health outcomes for our members focusing on one’s whole health while keeping costs manageable for consumers and employers.”

The new agreement applies to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members enrolled in employer-based, Health Insurance Exchange, Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage plans.

“ Sustaining and improving access to world-class care needed in the communities that we serve is increasingly challenging and costly to deliver,” said Nancy Howell Agee, CEO of Carilion. “ This agreement marks a continued shared commitment to that mission. It allows us to support our caregivers, invest in resources critical to our communities and ensure that patients in our region never have to travel far for the care that they deserve.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. trades as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, and its service area is all of Virginia except for the City of Fairfax, the Town of Vienna, and the area east of State Route 123. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate HealthKeepers, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Elevance Health. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.

About Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic is a not-for-profit healthcare organization headquartered in Roanoke, Va. A comprehensive network of hospitals, primary and specialty physician practices and other complementary services enables employees to collaborate in providing quality care close to home for nearly 1 million Virginians. With an enduring commitment to the region’s health and wellness, Carilion also advances care through philanthropy, medical education and research, helps the communities it serves stay healthy and inspires the region to grow stronger. For more information, visit CarilionClinic.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.