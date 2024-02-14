Ordergroove and commercetools Partner to Power Recurring Revenue for Enterprise Brands and Retailers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordergroove, the leader in subscription solutions for retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, together with commercetools, proudly announces the launch of their integration, further empowering fast-growing brands and retailers to unlock recurring revenue. This strategic integration will further help commercetools customers thrive in the rapidly evolving retail and eCommerce landscape.

As businesses increasingly recognize the importance of establishing recurring revenue, Ordergroove's commercetools integration emerges as a game changer, streamlining the implementation and management of subscriptions. With a market-leading enterprise customer base, coupled with a robust, composable platform, Ordergroove is a natural fit for commercetools customers. The integration makes it even easier for commercetools customers to integrate Ordergroove's cutting-edge subscription technology into its existing commerce infrastructure while taking advantage of Ordergroove's flexible platform, scalable architecture, and unmatched customer experience to grow recurring revenue and provide the ultimate convenience for their customers.

Key features of Ordergroove now available for brands and retailers on commercetools include:

Expedited Integration: The integration connector jumpstarts the process of integrating Ordergroove with commercetools. Ordergroove’s integration, combined with the guidance and support of its dedicated integration team, will ensure a successful subscription launch, no matter the size or sophistication of a brand’s subscription offering. Certified Reliability: As the only certified subscription platform for commercetools, Ordergroove is the only reliable and secure subscription solution, adhering to the level of reliability commercetools customers expect, and with the power to support the world’s largest subscription businesses and order volumes. Flexible Subscription Models: Ordergroove’s flexible platform enables commercetools customers to access a wide range of subscription experiences, including single product subscriptions, bundles, boxes, and clubs, providing businesses with the flexibility to tailor their offerings to diverse customer needs. Enhanced Subscriber Engagement: Retailers can leverage Ordergroove's robust subscription management tools and promotional capabilities to deepen customer relationships, drive customer loyalty, and boost overall engagement and retention. Data-Driven Insights: Brands can unlock valuable insights into subscriber behavior and preferences with Ordergroove's advanced analytics. commercetools users can harness data-driven intelligence to optimize subscription offerings and marketing strategies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ordergroove, a leading subscription platform, now available for commercetools customers," said Christopher Holley, Global Director of Technology Partnerships at commercetools. "Ordergroove's commitment to creating dynamic, scalable, and customer-centric solutions aligns seamlessly with our vision for composable commerce. By certifying Ordergroove’s subscription solution, we believe our customers are now empowered to experience a transformative impact, elevating their ability to drive recurring revenue and provide unparalleled subscription experiences."

"We are honored that commercetools has certified Ordergroove as its first and only subscription platform,” said Greg Alvo, CEO at Ordergroove. "As the market leader and preeminent subscription platform for commercetools, we are uniquely positioned to help the world’s leading brands and retailers drive recurring revenue, deepen customer relationships, and future-proof their business by staying at the forefront of eCommerce innovation."

With the launch of this certified integration, Ordergroove continues to lead the charge in revolutionizing the way businesses approach commerce, offering a comprehensive solution tailored to the specific needs of commercetools users.

For more information about Ordergroove's solution for commercetools, please visit ordergroove.com.

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove enables subscription and membership experiences for the world’s largest and most innovative brands and retailers, including L’Oréal, Dollar Shave Club, La Colombe Coffee, Bonafide Health and The Honest Company. As a market leader in subscription technology, the company’s proprietary Relationship Commerce platform is shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly-profitable recurring relationships. Ordergroove technology uses artificial intelligence, analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise to empower top brands to transform their commerce experiences while making their consumers’ lives easier. To learn more, visit www.ordergroove.com.

About commercetools

commercetools is the leading composable commerce platform, allowing companies to dynamically tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. We equip some of the world’s largest businesses with tools to future-proof digital offerings, reduce risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

Headquartered in Munich, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses specific business needs. We empower brands –– including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group –– to stay ahead of changing consumer and buyer behavior.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com.