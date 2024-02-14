TeamLogic IT Selects NinjaOne to Manage More Than 100,000 Endpoints

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne, a leading IT platform for endpoint management, security, and visibility, today announced it has been selected as the endpoint management platform for market giant TeamLogic IT. TeamLogic IT is one of the fastest growing managed service providers in North America. The company will be utilizing NinjaOne to streamline the remote management of more than 100,000 endpoints by automating critical tasks including patch management and software deployment, monitoring and alerting, proactive remediation, secure remote access, and more.

“We believe the NinjaOne platform is the most secure, scalable, and reliable option, and the company puts considerable resources behind customer success and service. This is why we entrusted them with such a critically core aspect of our business,” said Dan Shapero, President of TeamLogic IT. “As we continue to invest in accelerating our growth, we need solutions that reduce complexity rather than add to it. NinjaOne gives us a competitive advantage and the ‘it just works’ confidence we need to provide nimble, responsive, and differentiated support.”

NinjaOne automates endpoint management for more than 17,000 customers who need visibility, security, and control. This opportunity to work with TeamLogic IT highlights the company’s accelerated traction with large organizations, with NinjaOne now servicing dozens of enterprise organizations which manage more than 50,000 endpoints each. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class support and is the top-rated software on G2 in seven categories including remote monitoring and management, endpoint management, and patch management. NinjaOne offers unlimited and free onboarding, training, and support to every customer, no matter how big or small.

“We are thrilled to be able to help TeamLogic IT make its customers successful by streamlining its management of more than 100,000 endpoints,” said Sal Sferlazza, CEO and Founder of NinjaOne. “TeamLogic IT has market-leading momentum because it operates efficiently and securely, at a massive scale, while continuing to provide exceptional customer experiences. Customer success is at the heart of what we do at NinjaOne, and the team will continue to innovate at the enterprise level to ensure TeamLogic IT and other organizations like it have the best endpoint management platform on the market.”

To watch NinjaOne in action at TeamLogic IT, watch the video case study on the NinjaOne website. To learn more about TeamLogic IT, go to the TeamLogic IT website.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne automates the hardest parts of IT, empowering more than 17,000 IT teams with visibility, security, and control over all endpoints. The NinjaOne platform is proven to increase productivity, while reducing risk and IT costs. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class support and is the top-rated software on G2 in seven categories including endpoint management, remote monitoring and management, and patch management.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.

About TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud, data/voice/connectivity, and consulting and support. With nearly 300 locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime, improve productivity and secure their IT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.TeamLogicIT.com.