FOX Weather Expands Distribution to Hulu + Live TV and TCLtv+

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) weather service, has expanded distribution to Hulu + Live TV and TCLtv+, effective February 13th, announced its president Sharri Berg.

In making the announcement, Berg said, “As the fastest growing weather service, we are excited to further expand our platform, bringing Hulu + Live TV and TCLtv+ audiences FOX Weather’s premium live weather news programming.”

FOX Weather is available to Hulu + Live TV’s 4.6 million subscribers through its core lineup, which includes over 95 channels across news, sports, and entertainment programming. Viewers will be able to find FOX Weather via the Hulu + Live TV channel guide.

FOX Weather also launched on TCLtv+ and is available to viewers now. Viewers can find FOX Weather by going to the TCLtv+ app’s news and opinion category. TCLtv+, which is available on all the TCL Connected TVs in the United States, is an online streaming service which provides over 300 FAST channels and thousands of blockbuster titles from world-leading content studios.

Since launching in October 2021, FOX Weather has expanded its reach to platforms including Verizon Fios, Samsung TV Plus, DISH Network, Sling Freestream, Cox Communications, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fire TV Channels, Optimum, Spectrum, LG Channels, DIRECTV STREAM, XUMO Play, WOW!, Vizio Watchfree+, TuneIn, Plex, Audacy and Astound Broadband. The service continues to be available through FOX Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.

About FOX Weather

FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) operated by FOX News Media. The service builds upon FOX News Channel’s expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations’ (FTS) added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, FOX Weather offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. Available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, FOX Weather is on internet-connected TVs via the FOX News app, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Optimum, Cox Communications, Samsung TV Plus, DISH Network, Tubi, Fire TV Channels, Amazon Freevee, YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, DIRECTV STREAM, LG Channels, fuboTV, XUMO Play, Vizio Watchfree+, Sling Freestream, Audacy and Plex. FOX Weather is also accessible across FTS’s full Diginet footprint, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Minneapolis, Detroit, Orlando, Milwaukee, and Austin.

About Hulu

Hulu is the leading and most comprehensive all-in-one premium streaming service that offers an expansive slate of live and on-demand entertainment, both in and outside the home, through a wide array of subscription options that give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience. As part of the Disney Entertainment segment, Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films – including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu – and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials. With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a unique combination of access to 95+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels from 20th Television, The Walt Disney Company, ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks, as well as Hulu’s on-demand library, Disney+, and ESPN+ included as part of the base plan. Visit hulu.com to subscribe or learn more about the service.

About TCLtv+

TCLtv+ App is a new ad supported streaming service that offers consumers in North America access to a wide array of entertainment, news, sports, and lifestyle programming, and dedicated to providing viewers with a free and growing library of premium content from world class content studios. In collaboration with creative partners who are also on the cutting edge of technology, TCL's highly curated content offerings brings the next generation of TV viewing to audiences with a broader, more dynamic library of streaming channels. The expanding service now includes over 300 FAST Channels and growing, and thousands of premium film and TV series. It's currently available on TCL Google TV and soon will be available on all TCL Connected TVs in the US.