GSK Exercises Option to License Elsie Biotechnologies’ Discovery Platform to Find and Develop Novel Oligonucleotides

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elsie Biotechnologies, Inc. announced today that GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) has exercised its option to a non-exclusive license to Elsie’s discovery platform, following a successful outcome of the research collaboration, announced in July 2023, to explore the platform capabilities. The option allows GSK to employ Elsie’s discovery platform and P(V) chemistry technologies in its own oligonucleotide drug discovery research.

Kevin Green, Chief Operating Officer, Elsie Biotechnologies, said, "We are pleased that GSK has elected to license our platform technology following the research collaboration. GSK is a great innovator in the field of oligonucleotide therapeutics, and this license validates the potential of our discovery platform, which we believe can power next generation RNA medicines, optimized for safety, activity, and delivery.”

Christine Donahue, VP, Molecular Modalities Discovery, GSK, said, “We are excited to continue our work with Elsie which aligns so closely with our focus at the intersection of science and tech. It builds on our industry-leading position in advanced platform technologies and exemplifies our commitment to the potential of oligonucleotide therapeutics.”

Elsie’s discovery platform is an unparalleled ultra-high throughput proprietary process that allows for the complete evaluation of oligonucleotide chemical space. By applying proprietary encoding technology to oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates, all possible sequences or chemical modification patterns can be evaluated to increase activity, reduce toxicity, and improve delivery. Elsie also applies proprietary P(V) chemistry technologies, encompassing a suite of novel reagents and processes, to synthesize diverse oligonucleotide therapeutics with complete synthetic control.

Under the terms of the agreement, Elsie will receive a license payment from GSK and could receive additional development and commercial milestones on a target-by-target basis.

About Elsie Biotechnologies

Elsie Biotechnologies is a private biopharmaceutical company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of oligonucleotide therapeutics by integrating discovery, development, and delivery to increase potency, decrease toxicity, and optimize delivery. Elsie’s discovery platform accesses the entire oligonucleotide chemistry space to optimize current modalities in gene silencing and splice switching, and applies proprietary P(V) chemistry technologies to develop novel, diverse oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to be more potent, safer, and easier to deliver to target tissues. To learn more, please visit elsiebio.com.