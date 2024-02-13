TYSON 2.0 Taps Royal Queen Seeds as Exclusive Cannabis Seed Bank for Global Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Queen Seeds (RQS), one of the world's largest and most trusted cannabis seed banks, today announced an exclusive partnership with TYSON 2.0, the premium cannabis brand co-founded by cultural icon Mike Tyson. The collaboration brings distinctive cannabis genetics to grow from seed direct to consumers (DTC) and through retail channels across the globe.

The first six strains available starting today—Gelato 44, Dynamite Diesel, NYC Sour D (autoflower), GOAT'lato Auto, Punch Pie and Corkscrew (autoflower)—are a combination of nostalgic-meets-new genetics offered as feminized and autoflowering seeds that will consistently deliver an exceptional home grow experience. An additional 12 strains are on tap for the three-year partnership.

“Since launching Royal Queen Seeds in the U.S. more than a year ago, we have been on the search for a partner who meets and exceeds our expectations in bringing exceptional cannabis products to market and TYSON 2.0 has consistently delivered,” said Shai Ramsahai, president of Royal Queen Seeds. “RQS believes that it is everyone’s right to be able to grow cannabis at home, and the seeds we're launching with TYSON 2.0 create top-rate stunners—truly beautiful plants in terms of looks, flavor and effects.”

“Growing my own cannabis has been very important to me. It has been a fundamental principle in my journey to deepen my relationship with the plant,” said Mike Tyson, Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of TYSON 2.0. “Growing cannabis at home is an amazing way to slow life down and find enrichment—and the pros with Royal Queen Seeds really know what they’re doing. These first six strains are a perfect taste of what’s to come.”

As a globally award-winning cannabis seed bank operating since 2007, Barcelona-based RQS is primed to bring genetics with the Tyson seal of approval to cannabis lovers and home growers all across the world through DTC channels while TYSON 2.0 will utilize its retail network. Additionally, with New Jersey and Washington having filed bills to legalize home grow and New York in the midst of regulating home grow, both companies could see the total addressable market explode over the next year.

“Great cannabis flower starts with great genetics,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, parent company of TYSON 2.0. “Growing cannabis at home has long been a pastime of this community, and our collaboration makes it easy for consumers to know that the seeds they buy make the same high-quality cannabis that Tyson himself expects.”

The six exclusive TYSON 2.0 strains are now available in the U.S. (excluding Kansas and Kentucky) and internationally, and can be purchased as one-, three-, five- and 10-seed packs. For online orders and more information, visit www.royalqueenseeds.com/us/tyson20

About Royal Queen Seeds

Established in 2007, Royal Queen Seeds (RQS) is a market leader at the forefront of the global cannabis genetics industry. Driven by an inherent passion for the plant, RQS meticulously tests each seed for germination, vigor, yield and both recreational and medical efficacy. The company is also a respected cannabis educator that offers comprehensive grow guides, resources and instruction for cultivators. It has developed an extensive range of modern genetics—including autoflowering and proprietary F1 hybrids—that cater to the varied needs of contemporary growers at every skill level, from hobbyists to professionals. Multiple Cannabis Cup victories and prestigious "Best Seed Bank'' awards speak to the company’s outstanding breeding and innovation. RQS now operates online in the U.S., Thailand and 28 countries across Europe. Headquartered in Barcelona, brick-and-mortar locations can be found in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bangkok and New York. Learn more at royalqueenseeds.com.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The company entered the cannabis ring in 2022, with a commitment to providing the highest quality cannabis products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson’s legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it’s cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to offering premium products and unrivaled experiences.