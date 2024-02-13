UW Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter and Lifepoint Rehabilitation to build new inpatient rehabilitation facility in Fitchburg

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UW Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health, are expanding their existing partnership and will be building and operating a second free-standing inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the greater Madison area.

With 40 all-private rooms, the new 58,000-square-foot facility will be located in Fitchburg. It joins the partners’ existing 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in eastern Madison that has served patients since September 2015.

“We are excited to partner in adding a world-class rehabilitation hospital southwest of Madison, to complement our eastside location,” said Ryann DeGraff, vice president, regional chief operating officer, UW Health. “We look forward to building on the success of our existing hospital to meet the growing demand for the same patient-centered care in a location that may be more convenient for some patients and their families.”

The new facility, located at the southwest corner of Lacy Road and Hwy. 14 in Fitchburg, will provide intensive nursing, physical, occupational and speech pathology services for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, brain or spinal cord injury, and other debilitating illnesses or injuries.

The Fitchburg facility will expand access to inpatient rehabilitation services in the region, addressing a significant community need.

“At UnityPoint Health – Meriter, we are committed to expanding our rehabilitation services to meet the growing needs of our community, fostering healing, restoring lives and promoting a healthier future for all,” said James Arnett, market president, UnityPoint Health – Meriter.

Lifepoint Rehabilitation will manage the day-to-day operations of the facility.

“UW Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter and Lifepoint Rehabilitation share a strong commitment to providing high-quality care,” said David Stark, chief operating officer, Lifepoint Rehabilitation. “We know that expanding access to acute inpatient rehabilitation care is vitally important to the communities we serve across the country, and we look forward to serving patients throughout the region with patient-centered and evidence-driven care.”

Pending regulatory approvals, construction for the new inpatient rehabilitation facility is expected to begin in 2025 and is anticipated to open in 2026.

Upon completion, this facility will join a growing network of more than 40 inpatient rehabilitation facilities across the country operated by Lifepoint Rehabilitation.

About UW Health

UW Health is an integrated health system and academic medical center associated with the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. Dedicated to advancing patient care, research, education and community service, UW Health has more than 24,000 employees, including 1,900 physicians, in Wisconsin and Illinois. University of Wisconsin Hospitals has been rated the top hospital in Wisconsin 12 years in a row by U.S. News & World Report. For more information visit uwhealth.org.

About UnityPoint Health – Meriter

UnityPoint Health – Meriter provides convenient, personal care to patients in hospital and clinic settings. As a partner of UW Health and affiliate of UnityPoint Health, we are devoted to showing our people and communities how much they matter. We offer primary and specialty care, have the busiest birthing center in Wisconsin and are regularly recognized for outstanding quality and patient experience. Visit us at unitypoint.org and facebook.com/meriter.

About Lifepoint Rehabilitation

With more than 40 freestanding inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), Lifepoint Rehabilitation is a partner of choice for many major hospital systems in the creation of joint venture operations that are industry-leading in clinical and financial outcomes. Through its IRFs and more than 250 hospital-based rehabilitation units, medical/surgical and outpatient therapy settings, Lifepoint Rehabilitation brings proven rehabilitation management and services expertise to help our patients recover and return home quickly from a number of conditions, including strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic injuries, neurological conditions, amputations and trauma. Lifepoint Rehabilitation is a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based Lifepoint Health.