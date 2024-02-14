Resecurity and CyberPeace Foundation Sign MoU to Strengthen Global Cybersecurity Efforts

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, a leading global cybersecurity company, and CyberPeace Foundation, an esteemed Global non-profit organization that promotes cybersecurity and digital peace, have joined forces through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cybersecurity measures worldwide.

The MoU signing ceremony took place on 9th February 2024 at American Center, New Delhi, India, solidifying the commitment of both organizations to collaborate on various initiatives aimed at bolstering cybersecurity resilience, raising awareness about cyber threats, and fostering digital peace.

The collaboration between Resecurity and CyberPeace Foundation marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat cyber threats and promote a safer digital environment for individuals, organizations, and communities globally. By leveraging their respective expertise, resources, and networks, both organizations seek to address the evolving challenges posed by cybercrime and safeguard the digital infrastructure.

CyberPeace Foundation: Empowering Global Cybersecurity

CyberPeace Foundation, founded with a vision to create a safer cyberspace for all, has been at the forefront of cybersecurity advocacy, capacity-building, research, cyber exercises and awareness-raising initiatives. With a presence in over 130 countries, the foundation has demonstrated its commitment to making the internet a secure and inclusive space.

Maj Vineet Kumar, President of CyberPeace Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At CyberPeace Foundation, we believe in the power of collaboration to address the complex challenges of cybersecurity. By partnering with Resecurity, we aim to synergize our efforts and resources to enhance cybersecurity resilience and promote digital peace in India and globally."

Resecurity: Pioneering Cyber Threat Intelligence Solutions

Resecurity, known for its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and proactive threat intelligence services, brings a wealth of expertise in identifying and mitigating cyber risks. As a trusted partner to organizations across various sectors, Resecurity is committed to empowering businesses and governments with the insights and tools needed to defend against cyber threats effectively.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, "In today's interconnected world, collaboration is essential to effectively combatting cyber threats. By partnering with CyberPeace Foundation, we aim to leverage our expertise in threat intelligence and cybersecurity to contribute to a safer digital ecosystem for all."

Joint Efforts to Enhance Cybersecurity

The MoU between Resecurity and CyberPeace Foundation outlines several areas of collaboration, including:

Joint research and development initiatives to address emerging cyber threats.

Capacity-building programs to enhance cybersecurity awareness and skills among individuals and organizations.

Collaborative advocacy efforts to promote policies and practices that strengthen cybersecurity and digital peace.

Information sharing and exchange of best practices to improve incident response and resilience.

By working together, Resecurity and CyberPeace Foundation aim to amplify their impact and contribute to a more secure and resilient cyberspace for future generations.

About CyberPeace Foundation

CyberPeace Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting cybersecurity, digital peace, and online safety. Through advocacy, capacity-building, and awareness-raising initiatives, CyberPeace Foundation aims to create a safer and more inclusive cyberspace for individuals, communities, and organizations worldwide. For more information, visit [https://www.cyberpeace.org/].

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member of Cybercrime Atlas by World Economic Forum (WEF), InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.