IonQ and South Korea’s Sungkyunkwan University Renew International Quantum Alliance

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced the renewal of its alliance with South Korea’s Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) to provide researchers and academics with continued access to IonQ’s trapped-ion quantum systems. Accessible through SKKU’s Q Center, users across South Korea have benefited from hands-on training and mentorship provided by IonQ as they engineer and run novel quantum applications. Today’s announcement reflects the two parties’ shared interest in establishing South Korea as an international hub for quantum computing.

“As quantum breakthroughs and achievements occur at breakneck speeds, it is imperative that we train and educate the next generation of quantum researchers and academics with the latest available hardware,” said Peter Chapman, CEO and President of IonQ. “Renewing our alliance with SKKU ensures users across South Korea will maintain access to IonQ’s current and future-generation systems to explore revolutionary solutions for today’s most complex challenges.”

Since 2021, researchers and academics across South Korea have leveraged IonQ’s systems to develop and deploy quantum computing applications in areas such as quantum machine learning and chemical engineering. SKKU is recognized as one of the preeminent research institutions in nanotechnology research – one of the integral parts in developing future-generation quantum systems.

“We are pleased by the research results we achieved using IonQ’s systems and look forward to continuing our alliance in the coming years,” said Yonuk Chong, SKKU Professor of SAINT (SKKU Advanced Institute of NanoTechnology). “Establishing South Korea as an international leader in quantum computing remains a top priority for the South Korean government, and we believe IonQ’s trapped-ion systems have demonstrated real-world value in helping achieve this goal.”

Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of IonQ initiatives across South Korea, following the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) to educate quantum science and technology professionals and promote the creation of a local quantum ecosystem. IonQ and Hyundai Motors have also collaborated for years applying quantum computing to projects such as object detection for autonomous vehicles and increased efficiency for electric vehicle batteries.

IonQ’s quantum systems are available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. To learn more about how you can get started on an IonQ system today, please contact us directly at: https://ionq.com/get-ready.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 35 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “believe,” “will,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the ability for third parties to implement IonQ’s offerings to increase their quantum computing capabilities, the effect of increased availability of customer support functions, IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans, access to IonQ’s quantum computers, increases in algorithmic qubit achievement, and the scalability and reliability of IonQ’s quantum computing offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.