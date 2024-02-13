Murrieta, CA Reinvests in Community Safety by Moving CentralSquare CAD to the Cloud

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, today announced Murrieta, CA, is the first agency to migrate its CentralSquare Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) to the cloud. Through this strategic decision, the agency expects to reduce its hardware footprint while improving cybersecurity to stay ahead of emerging threats. As a loyal CentralSquare customer since 2016, Murrieta anticipates this cloud transition will allow their officers to gain easy access to the CAD from anywhere, providing critical information while in the field and enabling faster response to incidents.

"The move to the cloud enables broader accessibility for our teams, empowering our 109 officers to get critical updates regardless of their location while renewing our commitment to the safety of our community,” said Jeremy Durrant, Police Lieutenant at Murrieta Police Department.

Murrieta will also transition its Records Management System (RMS) to the cloud to allow officers to enter information and submit reports wherever and whenever needed. This transition signifies a shift in how public safety agencies manage and access critical information, showcasing how technology evolves with the dynamic work of public safety officials in their communities.

“CentralSquare is dedicated to advancing public safety through cutting-edge cloud solutions,” said Ashya Comes, Director, Cloud and Product Management at CentralSquare Technologies. “This cloud transition with a longtime CAD customer marks a milestone for enhanced security and streamlined workflows in public safety operations.”

About CentralSquare Technologies

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out of 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.

About Murrieta

Murrieta's more than 115,000 residents live in one of the safest cities in the U.S., with top-ranked schools, 53 parks, and a dynamic business environment. Central to all of Southern California, Murrieta is truly the gem of the valley. With a median age of 36 and an average household income of $136,000, Murrieta boasts a well-educated population and a strong labor force. Ranked as one of the fiscally healthiest full-service cities in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties, Murrieta’s future is undoubtedly bright.