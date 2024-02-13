Metallurgical Additives Producer Saves $1.5M Each Year by Streamlining with Gurobi

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is the solver of choice for many Aimpoint Digital customers, including a producer of metallurgical additives for clean steelmaking.

The customer was first introduced to Gurobi by Aimpoint Digital, a data analytics consultancy firm. Through their partnership with Gurobi, Aimpoint Digital provides companies access to a cutting-edge mathematical optimization solver, which allows them to answer their most pressing business questions. Since adopting Gurobi, Aimpoint Digital’s customer can now identify optimal aluminum blends for their clients within minutes, a process that previously took days.

“There’s a myth that you need to have everything in place in order to do optimization—that you need to have a data warehouse, you need to have your predictive models, you need to have machine learning down pat,” explains Yash Puranik, Principal Data Scientist at Aimpoint Digital. “And that wasn't true for our customer. They didn’t have a data warehouse at the time, but they did have a very specific need that could be addressed with optimization, by Gurobi.”

Prior to solving with Gurobi, the manufacturer used complex Excel workflows to determine the right blends of raw materials for their customers. This manual process required several days of work each month before they could pass the formulas on to their production team.

As an analytics consultant, Aimpoint Digital identified clear opportunities to make their customer’s production processes more efficient using Gurobi. And with the optimized solutions provided by Gurobi’s solver, Aimpoint Digital’s customers have achieved an estimated $1.5M in annual savings.

Gurobi is proud to provide the solving power Aimpoint Digital’s customers need to improve their operations and achieve better results, faster.

“Through our partnership with Aimpoint Digital, we’re able to bring our solver to more small- and medium-sized businesses. We take pride in helping them solve their most complex challenges, so they can provide the critical resources their customers need,” says Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi.

To learn more about how Gurobi helps Aimpoint Digital’s customers streamline their processes and get the answers they need within minutes, read the full case study on the Gurobi website.

