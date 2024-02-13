Mobix Labs Awarded Key Design Win By RaGE Systems to Develop Next Generation 5G Antenna for Radar and Imaging Sensors

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) (“Mobix Labs” or the “Company”), a fabless semiconductor company developing mmWave 5G and C-Band wireless solutions and currently delivering connectivity and filtering products for next generation communications systems supporting the aerospace, military, and high reliability (“HiRel”) markets, today announced it has been awarded a key design win by RaGE Systems Inc. (“RaGE Systems”) that will enable critical advancements in multi-octave wideband mmWave antenna technology for applications in mmWave 5G communications, radar sensors and imaging sensor applications.

RaGE Systems provides joint design and manufacturing (“JDM”) services for development of radio frequency technologies to a variety of customers in the fields of mmWave 5G communications, radar sensors, and imaging sensors. According to Custom Markets Insights, the mmWave 5G market is expected to reach US$7.79 billion by 2032. Utilizing Mobix Labs’ mmWave technology will allow RaGE Systems to increase system bandwidth, improve performance, and lower the total cost of ownership for the products and customers it serves.

“Mobix Labs’ is excited to partner with RaGE Systems to develop solutions that will enable their customers to create breakthrough wireless communications products,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “We believe our mmWave technology will deliver enhanced speed, reliability, and security that will contribute to a new era of wireless communications.”

“Mobix Labs’ deep understanding and knowledge of advanced antennas, their fundamental capabilities in the 5G mmWave space, and proven lab measurements of early antenna prototypes, are the reasons RaGE Systems chose Mobix Labs as a design partner,” said Russell Cyr, President and Co-Founder of RaGE Systems.

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive next generation wireless and connected solutions that are designed to cater to a broad range of applications in markets including 5G infrastructure, aerospace, military, HiRel, satellite communications, automotive, consumer electronics, e-mobility, healthcare, infrastructure and defense. Through its True5G™ and True Xero™ technologies, the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors, as well as hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following us on X @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

About RaGE Systems, Inc.

RaGE Systems, Inc. is a RF-JDM focused on high-value, medium volume electronics for a variety of industries. Based in Massachusetts, the company specializes in RF design, development, manufacturing and automated test of RFICs, modules and subsystems. RaGE Systems has developed hardware, RFICs, embedded firmware and software products for 2/3/4/5G RFFE and O-RAN systems, Software Defined Radio, MMW imaging and threat detection, sensor fusion and AI, micro-miniaturized electronics for smart munitions and advanced HW and FW for specialized receivers. More information can be found at their website www.RaGESystems.com or you can follow them on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about capturing additional opportunities in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, such as Mobix Labs’ ability to deliver parts or to develop technology in connection with the systems provided by RaGE Systems to its customers. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Mobix Labs undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.