Bidgely to Demonstrate Power of AI for Enhanced Grid Management and Elevated Residential Energy Customer Experience at DistribuTECH 2024

Bidgely's behind-the-meter intelligence unlocks new opportunities for DER grid planning as well as customer-centric initiatives, including energy efficiency and EV load shifting. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bidgely's behind-the-meter intelligence unlocks new opportunities for DER grid planning as well as customer-centric initiatives, including energy efficiency and EV load shifting.

Bidgely's behind-the-meter intelligence unlocks new opportunities for DER grid planning as well as customer-centric initiatives, including energy efficiency and EV load shifting.

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely will take the stage at this year’s DistribuTECH International Conference February 26 - 29 in Orlando, Florida, showcasing the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics in connecting the customer and the grid side of the meter. Alongside fellow industry leaders, Bidgely will demonstrate how behind-the-meter intelligence is unlocking new opportunities for utilities.

Through real-world use cases, Bidgely will explain the power of AI for supporting a range of customer-centric initiatives, including energy efficiency, heat pump adoption, electric vehicle (EV) load shifting, appliance upgrade and fuel switching programs. Company leaders will also demonstrate the critical use of AI to enhance grid planning in conjunction with new distributed energy resources (DER), such as the detection and management of EV charging.

Featured Bidgely DistribuTECH Sessions

EV Managed Charging: How PSEG LI and NV Energy are Using Analytics, Telematics, and TOU Rates to Drive Customer-Centric EV Solutions

Tuesday, February 27, 1:50 – 2:20 pm

Bidgely’s VP of Innovation and Analytics, Maria Kretzing, will join NV Energy’s Director of Electrification & Energy Services, Adam Grant, and PSEG Long Island’s Manager of Special Projects & U2.0 PMO, Brian Kurtz, and Technology Group Product Manager, Nayan Parikh, to discuss best practices and learnings for building effective and scalable EV management programs that benefit the grid without burdening or overwhelming customers.

AI, GPT, and the Modern Utility: Harnessing Data for Engaged Customers and a Resilient Grid

Tuesday, February 27, 2:40 – 3:10 pm

Kretzing will also sit down with Hydro One’s Director of Customer Strategy & Experience, Andrea Nuesser, to share real-world examples of how utilities are using AI to achieve key use cases, such as customer engagement, load shifting, and grid optimization. The session will also cover what the next wave of AI and GPT means for the utility of the (near) future.

Creating a Win-Win: Harnessing Data for Engaged Customers and a Resilient Grid

Wednesday, February 28, 10:05 – 10:35 am

Bidgely CEO, Abhay Gupta, will join Avista’s Products and Services Manager, Andrew Barrington, and Tucson Electric Power’s (TEP) Director of Customer Care and Experience, Denise Taylor, for a conversation on the importance of embracing new customer engagement strategies – and advanced data analytics – for achieving a resilient grid. The session will include insights on the evolution of customer experience and the fundamental role of AI in up-leveling home energy management, TOU rates and EV strategies.

‘Utility University’ Interactive Sessions

Bidgely is also proud to sponsor ‘Utility University’ at DistribuTECH 2024, bringing utility executives workshop-format courses designed to deepen expertise in specific industry use cases.

UtilityAI Bootcamp

Monday, February 26, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Bidgley’s Chief of Staff, Shriram Ramanathan, and Smart Electric Power Alliance’s (SEPA) Senior Manager of Emerging Technologies, Ann Collier, will lead a dynamic session demystifying AI’s role in the utility industry to help organizations understand its practical significance. The session will teach the fundamental basics of AI and feature actionable implementation strategies, evaluation frameworks and risk-management techniques.

Designing Cost-Effective & Scalable Rate Engagement and EV Load Management Programs

Monday, February 26, 1:00 – 5:00 pm

Together with the Edison Electric Institute’s (EEI) Director of Electric Transportation, Kellen Schefter, Kretzing will host a hands-on workshop exploring the pivotal phases of creating a successful EV program designed to flex and grow alongside the evolving grid.

To schedule a meeting with Bidgely at DistribuTECH 2023, visit bidgely.com/events/dtech.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, EV detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and TOU rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.