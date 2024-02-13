Medical Risk Solutions LLC Reports 40% Decrease in Patient Call Volume After Using eClinicalWorks and healow Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Florida-based Medical Risk Solutions LLC and its onsite-care division My Health OnsiteSM, have tremendously benefited from leveraging the eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and healow® patient engagement solutions. The practice reported a 40% decrease in patient call volume after implementing healow Open Access®, the online appointment booking solution. Using this technology, the practice has increased patient engagement and improved health outcomes.

My Health Onsite provides advanced personalized healthcare solutions to employers through a worksite-healthcare model, focusing on early interventions, risk identification, and patient compliance. The practice aims to transform healthcare delivery by promoting health and well-being. Only a single patient is scheduled per appointment slot (no double-booking), and providers typically work out of a single exam room to ensure patient-focused care. With healow Open Access, patients are empowered to schedule and check in for appointments online and utilize eClinicalWorks Kiosk, a contactless check-in solution, in the office.

Using healow patient engagement solutions, My Health Onsite has significantly improved how they interact with their patients and provide accurate and timely care, resulting in better health and practice outcomes. My Health Onsite is leveraging several healow solutions to increase patient satisfaction, including:

healow Open Access: With healow Open Access, patients can book appointments directly on the practice website. Patients can easily see when their provider is available and book conveniently. This frees up staff time for other administrative tasks and empowers patients to control the booking process.

healow CHECK-IN™: healow CHECK-IN lets patients check in for their appointments from a smartphone or computer before an appointment. The contactless solution minimizes in-office delays and allows patients to update information from the comfort of their own home.

PRISMA: PRISMA is the industry’s first health information search engine and gives providers quick access to a patients’ medical history. PRISMA helps expedite treatments, lower costs, and improve outcomes.

“Utilizing healow Open Access for appointment scheduling has streamlined our workflows. Additionally, PRISMA has proven extremely valuable to accessing patient data in real-time during office visits, helping our providers make data-driven decisions,” said Jason Tomlinson, co-founder and vice president at My Health Onsite. “Our healthcare model focuses on eliminating barriers to patient care. Using innovative technology like healow Open Access, healow CHECK-IN™, and PRISMA helps us achieve this goal.”

About My Health OnsiteSM

At My Health Onsite, we provide patient-focused care through an advanced worksite-healthcare model. For 2 decades, we have built and managed over 55 health and wellness centers. Through top rated-medical partnerships, interactive e-health portals, onsite, near-site, and virtual care, we have honed the transformative power of primary care and wellness services. By focusing on early interventions, risk identification, and patient compliance, our first-class medical teams treat and manage employee health with exceptional success. My Health Onsite is transforming the healthcare landscape by empowering our members with healthy lifestyle changes – prevention is our number one goal. Our model and expertise have proven to lower healthcare costs for employers while proactively improving the health outcomes for their employees. For more information, visit www.myhealthonsite.com/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow®

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.