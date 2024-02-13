 Rimi Baltic Expands Connected Retail Deployment with Assortment Optimization and Intelligent Clustering to Deepen Shopper Engagement and Loyalty

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative enterprise AI SaaS, today announced that leading retailer Rimi Baltic has selected its advanced AI-based Assortment Optimization and Intelligent Clustering to tailor assortment to precise shopper needs across the leading Baltic retailer’s 290 stores. The deployment builds on Rimi Baltic’s successful implementation of SymphonyAI cloud-based macro and micro space planning solutions.

Unlike traditional assortment management solutions that operate separately from customer loyalty programs, SymphonyAI Assortment Optimization incorporates sophisticated AI-driven analysis of the value of every item. That analysis considers not just sales, volume, and margins but also shoppers’ perspectives, including loyalty data and demand signals, to deliver space-aware assortments that drive more value for the retailer while increasing shopper satisfaction and deepening customer loyalty.

A longtime user of SymphonyAI macro and micro space planning, Rimi Baltic is expanding with SymphonyAI Assortment Optimization and Intelligent Clustering to improve operational efficiencies and apply industry-leading AI for delivering the best possible assortments to shoppers. The integrated approach will reduce food waste while preventing out-of-stocks on the products shoppers want most. Together, the solutions help to drive measurable sales and margin improvements while ensuring a more consistent, engaging customer experience for shoppers in every store.

“Rimi has chosen SymphonyAI Assortment Management and Intelligent Clustering solution as the best fit for our business needs,” said Maris Rannus, commercial excellence and insights director at Rimi Baltic. “SymphonyAI is helping Rimi to build a more customer-driven and optimized assortment within the complex Baltic operations and across diverse store formats. With the new solution, we expect to establish smoother integrated end-to-end assortment and space-clustering processes, which allow us to achieve better business results.”

“As we continue to advance our predictive and generative AI capabilities with more sophisticated retail data and analytics products, we are excited to collaborate with Rimi Baltic for SymphonyAI assortment offerings,” said Manish Choudhary, president of SymphonyAI’s retail-CPG division.

“We are pleased to deepen our valued partnership with Rimi Baltic, continuing a shared culture of close collaboration to drive innovation, best practices, and meaningful business results,” said Dusan Rnic, senior vice president for international in the SymphonyAI Retail CPG vertical. “With SymphonyAI’s industry-leading AI-based Assortment Optimization and Intelligent Clustering, Rimi Baltic can give shoppers the in-store experience that delights them while more predictably achieving defined assortment and category business goals.”

About Rimi Baltic

Rimi Baltic (part of the Swedish ICA group) is one of the largest retailers in the Baltic States. It operates four chains that are favorites among customers — Rimi Hyper, Rimi Super, Rimi Mini, and Rimi Express. Since 2020, Rimi Baltic also operates an e-store in all three Baltic countries. The company employs more than 12,000 people across the Baltics.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and business IT. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.