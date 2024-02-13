Tenon and AgileSherpas Launch Strategic Partnership for Aligning Agile Marketing Strategy and Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenon, the innovative Marketing Work Management solution built on ServiceNow, and AgileSherpas, the world’s leading Agile marketing consulting, training, and coaching organization, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at advancing and optimizing Agile marketing for enterprise marketing teams.

This collaboration brings together the robust capabilities of Tenon's Marketing Work Management solution with AgileSherpas' unparalleled expertise in Agile marketing frameworks. By combining forces, the two companies aim to empower marketers with cutting-edge tools and practices, fostering greater agility, collaboration, and efficiency.

"We are thrilled to join forces with AgileSherpas to redefine the possibilities of Agile marketing," said Ben Person, Co-Founder and CEO at Tenon. "This partnership emphasizes our dedication to establishing a robust foundation for marketing work. By fortifying three fundamental pillars—people, processes, and technology—teams are empowered to collaborate more effectively and attain their business objectives.”

Unlocking the Benefits of Agile Marketing for Enterprise Teams

In today's dynamic marketing landscape, enterprises are embracing Agile marketing for its ability to bring adaptability, collaboration, and efficiency to their strategies. Agile marketing enables quick adaptation to market changes, enhances collaboration across teams, accelerates time-to-market, fosters customer-centric approaches, and optimizes resource allocation.

According to AgileSherpas’ 6th Annual State of Agile Marketing Report, 38% of marketers cite lack of training or knowledge as the biggest barrier to adopting Agile, and in conjunction, 21% say they don’t have the right tools to support the approach.

To address these obstacles, this partnership combines the sophisticated features of Tenon's Marketing Work Management solution, including Agile sprints, standups, and retrospectives, with AgileSherpas' deep experience applying these practices to marketing work. Together, they offer a unified approach to Agile marketing, aligning technology seamlessly with training and consulting services.

Both companies share a commitment to client success, and this partnership is driven by a shared vision of empowering businesses to adapt, innovate, and thrive in today's dynamic marketing landscape. Clients can expect a customer-centric approach, with tailored solutions to meet the unique needs and challenges of their marketing teams.

“Education and coaching are only part of the equation when marketers want to evolve their ways of working,” said Andrea Fryrear, CEO and Co-Founder at AgileSherpas. “By partnering with Tenon, we help ensure our clients have the technological foundation they need to meet the demands of modern marketing.”

For more information on how Tenon empowers enterprise marketing teams with the power of Agile marketing, visit tenonhq.com. For more details on AgileSherpas’ consulting, coaching, and training services, visit AgileSherpas.com.

About Tenon:

Tenon is an innovative Marketing Work Management solution built on the ServiceNow platform. Created specifically for enterprise marketing teams, Tenon provides a single solution for marketing teams to plan, collaborate, and deliver impactful campaigns with speed and at scale. With features such as Agile marketing, an interactive activity stream, project calendars, and pre-built marketing templates, Tenon empowers marketers to optimize operational efficiency and achieve their goals.

About AgileSherpas:

AgileSherpas is the world’s leading Agile marketing training, consulting, and coaching organization. We help marketers focus on doing the right work at the right time, so they can stop spinning and start sprinting. Greater agility improves marketing’s impact on organizational goals, while also reducing marketers’ burnout and overwhelm.

Our highly-trained coaches shepherd an end-to-end evolution of marketing processes in under 18 months using the Marketing Agility Ascension©, our proprietary transformation model proven with over a thousand marketers at dozens of organizations.