NETGEAR and Panasonic Enter Interoperability Partnership for SMPTE ST 2110 Testing and Compatibility

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of network products powering businesses of all sizes, announced an interoperability partnership with Panasonic Connect for the KAIROS IT/IP Platform for live production. The M4350 series ST 2110-capable switches are part of NETGEAR’s ongoing initiative to develop AV-over-IP solutions for the broadcast and Pro AV industries.

KAIROS is an IT/IP Platform for live production that gives professionals unlimited control to deliver rich content for broadcast, large screen display and live streams. KAIROS adds ST 2110 to its standard baseband and streaming connectivity for unparalleled input/output flexibility that pairs perfectly with the content creation flexibility of its GPU/CPU processing. The user will simply see an intuitive layer-based interface, and powerful content creation with a quick learning curve.

NETGEAR M4250, M4300, M4350 and M4500 series managed switches are unique in the industry with an innovative AV-oriented interface. Removing all the complex menus filled with arduous IT network jargon, the NETGEAR AV OS™ provides a simple AV-friendly, template-based approach to switch configurations. This streamlined workflow enables broadcast and Pro AV integrators and installers to dive right into projects with the confidence that all the network settings are correct for their desired workflow. This eliminates the steep learning curve and cumbersome setup normally associated with network switch configurations.

The M4350 series incorporates this simplicity into enterprise-class hardware with redundant power supplies, Power over Ethernet (PoE), up to 90W per port, ultra-quiet fans and easy setup managed by the NETGEAR Engage™ Controller. The revolutionary NETGEAR AV OS contains pre-configured profiles for all major audio, video, and lighting protocols including: AVB, Dante, AES67, NDI4/NDI5, NVX, AMX, Q-SYS, ZeeVee, Aurora Multimedia, Kramer, Atlona, LibAV, Visionary, SDVoE and others. SMPTE ST 2110 is supported on the VSM4320C (copper) and XSM4344C (fiber) M4350 models with 10G to 100G ports and PTP synchronization.

“NETGEAR has pioneered an easy configuration process to help Broadcast Pro AV engineers migrate from legacy workflows to IP workflows with more confidence,” said Tod Musgrave, senior broadcast BDM at NETGEAR. “There is no better platform to prove our interop capabilities than the Panasonic KAIROS system.”

"We are pleased to announce that we have added NETGEAR as our KAIROS alliance partner," said Kageyuki (Kenny) Fujimoto, lead manager of KAIROS Alliance Partners. "We believe that the user-friendly design of the M4350 series with its template-based configurations will open up new opportunities for SMPTE ST 2110 in the video production market through our collaboration."

