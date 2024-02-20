SiAT Partners with CPDC to Launch Innovative Second-Generation LMFP Paste with Phosphazene, Enhancing Battery Safety

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiAT, a leading manufacturer of advanced nanomaterials for batteries in Taiwan, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Taiwan petrochemical company CPDC. This collaboration heralds the launch of our second-generation lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) paste, a revolutionary product designed to significantly elevate the safety standards of batteries across the industry.

The new LMFP paste incorporates a proprietary blend that includes Phosphazene, an organophosphorus compound known for its exceptional ability to mitigate cell flammability and reduce the energy released before thermal runaway.

This addition enhances the already proven effectiveness of our first-generation LMFP paste in stabilizing battery cells, especially those with high nickel content or lithium cobalt oxide cathodes, by mitigating exothermic reactions during thermal runaway scenarios.

Remarkably, incorporating just a small percentage of this enhanced LMFP paste into battery cathodes can significantly boost safety without sacrificing energy density. Adding just 5% to LCO batteries prevented catastrophic failure at high voltages of 4.45V in Nail Penetration Test. 10% addition to NCM811 batteries at 4.3V, the batteries showed no signs of fire or smoke.

SiAT's commitment to innovation and safety in battery technology continues with the launch of this second-generation LMFP paste. We invite industry partners to join us in embracing this new battery safety innovation. For more information about our LMFP paste and other SiAT products, please reach out to us at info@siat.cc or visit our website at www.siat.cc.

About CPDC

CPDC (TWSE:1314) is a Taiwan petrochemical company and part of Core Pacific Group. CPDC was established in 1969 as a Taiwan state-owned enterprise and was listed on TWSE In 1991.

CPDC is committed to provide high-value, environmentally friendly solutions. In recent years, the Company focus on sustainable transformation and development towards fine and specialty chemicals including O-phenylphenol (OPP) derivative products, environmental-friendly materials, elastomers, lithium battery additives, for the applications of new energy, electronic grade chemical products, low-carbon products and more.

About SiAT

SiAT (Sino Applied Technology) is a Taiwan manufacturer of advanced nanomaterials for next-generation batteries.

Established in 2018, SiAT’s mission is to accelerate green transition by increasing battery performance through innovative nanomaterials. SiAT owns several US & Europe patents and is scaling nanomaterial technology at its Taiwan manufacturing facility. SiAT innovative product includes silicon anode, carbon nanotube conductive paste, LMFP paste and CNT-coated aluminum foil.