CUPE 1978 ratifies new agreement with Greater Victoria Housing Society

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 1978 members at the Greater Victoria Housing Society have ratified a new five-year agreement that provides improved working conditions for CUPE members, as well as enhanced supportive housing services for the community.

“We are pleased with the results of the respectful and collaborative approach that both the union and management took for this round of negotiations,” said CUPE 1978 President Tom Benjamin. “By working together, we were able to find common ground, address concerns, and cooperate to find solutions,” he added.

The five-year deal provides annual wage increases of 4 percent in 2024 and 2025, and 3.5 percent in 2026, 2027, and 2028. Beginning in 2027, there is an option to re-open wage discussions should the BC Consumer Price Index exceed 5 percent in the previous year. The deal also includes an immediate $1 hourly pay raise for the lowest-paid workers.

Other key gains for members include increases to vacation entitlement, enhanced health benefits and RRSP contributions, and compensation for use of personal vehicles at work. The deal also includes improved leave for bereavement, family responsibility, and domestic or sexual violence.

“CUPE 1978 members are proud to provide supportive housing services in Greater Victoria and we look forward to continue working with the employer to serve the community,” added Benjamin.

CUPE 1978 is a composite local representing approximately 1,400 members on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, including workers at the Capital Regional District, Vancouver Island Health Authority, West Shore Parks and Recreation Society, and the Greater Victoria Housing Society.

