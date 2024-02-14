Ship Sticks and Troon Partner to Redefine the Golf Travel Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a significant move to revolutionize the golf travel landscape, the Troon Partners Network, a division of Troon®, the renowned leader in golf and club-related hospitality services, has teamed up with Ship Sticks (www.shipsticks.com), the premier golf club shipping provider. This partnership unites two companies with a shared mission: to redefine the golf travel experience, prioritizing convenience and enjoyment for every golfer's journey.

This multi-year partnership will integrate Ship Sticks' services across Troon properties worldwide. As a result, golfers will gain access to streamlined operations designed to simplify the shipping of their golf clubs to and from Troon's 750+ world-renowned courses. Golfers who play at Troon properties can take advantage of door-to-door service that ensures their gear arrives on time and without the stress typically associated with travel.

In addition to their integration across Troon properties, Ship Sticks will be featured in a comprehensive media campaign, including TROON Magazine and TROON Privé Magazine, reaching over a million golfers worldwide. Ship Sticks will also be a key sponsor at high-profile Troon events such as the Troon Event Series, the Troon Cup, and the Troon Challenge.

"Our primary objective is to enhance the overall customer experience for our golfers," emphasized Ryan Pensy, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Troon Partners Network. "Ship Sticks has a proven track record in serving traveling golfers across all levels, making them the perfect partner to elevate the golfing experience at our courses."

Since its inception, Ship Sticks has forged partnerships with thousands of golf facilities, country clubs, and resorts, including over 80 percent of Golfweek's Top 400 Golf Courses. Their unwavering commitment to reliable, efficient, and cost-effective golf travel has solidified their presence in the industry.

"We believe that the golfing journey should begin with ease and excitement, even before you reach the course," said Jonathan Marsico, Ship Sticks’ CEO and co-founder. "Our collaboration with Troon represents more than just a partnership; it signifies our commitment to reshaping the golf travel experience for players around the world. With Troon's expansive reach and Ship Sticks' tailored services, we're perfectly positioned to enhance every golfer's journey."

For more information about Ship Sticks and Troon's shared commitment to revolutionizing golf travel, please visit www.shipsticks.com and www.troonpartnersnetwork.com.