Algolia Turbocharges Al-Futtaim Group’s Search Performance and Consumer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algolia, the world’s only end-to-end AI Search and Discovery platform, announces its collaboration with the Al-Futtaim Group, a Dubai-based enterprise boasting 33,000 employees and leading brand franchises in the automotive, financial, real estate, health and retail industries. The partnership aims to enhance search performance and elevate consumer experience across Al-Futtaim’s extensive commercial websites.

After seamlessly integrating several powerful search features of Algolia’s AI Search platform, including Dynamic Re-Ranking, AI Synonyms and Query Categorization, the partnership quickly yielded transformative improvements in Al-Futtaim’s website performance.

Ankita Singh, Conversion Rate Optimization Manager (responsible for enhancing conversion rates through UI/UX optimization across Al-Futtaim Group websites), noted: “We witnessed dramatic improvements across critical performance metrics. After implementing Algolia’s AI search platform, search-driven orders surged 200% and revenue increased 220%. Notably, our search conversion rates garnered a substantial uptick of 40%, underscoring the impact of Algolia’s advanced search capabilities on consumer engagement and conversion.”

The 200% increase in search-driven orders reflects the heightened efficiency and relevance of Algolia’s search algorithms, ensuring that consumers find what they are looking for quickly and effortlessly. Importantly, this solves Al-Futtaim’s previous problem of poor search relevancy. Additionally, the 40% uptick in search conversion rates is a testament to the platform’s ability to convert searches into meaningful interactions and transactions.

For Al-Futtaim’s merchandising team, Algolia’s Merchandising Studio removes the need for the manual management of several hundred category and product landing pages across their many different brands. Importantly, it accelerates product categorization, visual display, pinning, and boosting, and defining promotional tactics.

Ankita Singh added: “With the removal of mundane tasks, the merchandising team can now focus on more strategic tasks such as improving performance of the website and automating product listings based on real-time performance and customers' affinity towards them. Moreover, it enables the team to more effectively optimize ad spend on Google and Facebook social media channels.”

Michelle Adams, Chief Revenue Officer, Algolia said: “Algolia's AI Search platform has proven to be a game-changer for Al-Futtaim, providing a robust solution to elevate their customer experience and boost business outcomes. The impressive 200% surge in search-driven orders and 220% increase in revenue attests to the platform's effectiveness in meeting the evolving business needs of today's enterprises.”

About Algolia

