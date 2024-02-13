Plus Launches Open Platform for Autonomy to Scale Deployment of All Levels of Autonomous Driving Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plus unveiled today the Open Platform for Autonomy (OPA), an innovative open and modular software platform powered by the latest AI models. OPA supports all levels of autonomy, adapts to specific customer needs and is optimized for cost-to-performance ratio. OPA is a unique approach in the autonomous vehicle industry for enabling autonomous driving capabilities on customizable configurations across different sensors, processors, vehicle platforms and powertrains. Plus has packaged OPA into a suite of solutions that span driver-in next generation safety systems to highly automated PlusDrive® and driver-out Level 4 SuperDrive™.

Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-Founder at Plus, said: “Plus is the autonomous driving partner of choice for leading global OEMs and Tier 1s because of the underlying flexibility, performance and scalability built into our technology. That’s why the Open Platform for Autonomy is a game-changer for the industry. Not only does it provide vehicle manufacturers and Tier 1s maximum flexibility to develop products customized for their audiences, it’s a natural pathway to evolve their offerings into higher levels of automation over time.”

Modularity, flexibility and scalability by design

Plus’s OPA consists of off-board modules, autonomous vehicle functional modules, and vehicle integration modules. It is the brain that connects all systems needed to enable autonomous driving capabilities – from the sensor suite that is seeing the world to the computing platform that quickly processes all the data and the actuation systems that control the vehicle. OPA enables customers to quickly integrate automated driving capabilities into their vehicles, while retaining ultimate control over their autonomy solutions.

One powerful software platform, supporting next-gen safety systems to full autonomy use cases

OPA supports use cases across all levels of autonomy by using the foundational Level 4 autonomous driving software as its common base. Next generation safety systems benefit tremendously from the state-of-the-art perception technology in the OPA. The L2++ PlusDrive® solution is already in commercial use to deliver freight across the U.S. and being tested on public roads in Europe. These deployments give customers the opportunity to benefit from safer and more fuel-efficient automated driving today. Over-the-air software updates of OPA enable continuous improvement and expansion of features for drivers, supporting customer OEMs’ software-defined vehicle strategies. OEM customers expanding their vehicle range to include higher levels of automation in the future will enjoy a seamless and faster transition, both from technology and end user standpoint. Plus’s L4 SuperDrive™ solution is also being deployed to help bring autonomous trucks to Australia.

For more information about OPA, please visit https://plus.ai/technology/autonomy-platform or watch this introductory video: https://youtu.be/0HSS9cKoiJw.

About Plus

Plus is a global provider of autonomous driving software solutions that span driver-in next generation safety systems to highly automated PlusDriveⓇ and driver-out SuperDriveTM. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with operations in the U.S., Europe, and Australia, Plus is named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers and by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Plus’s Open Platform for Autonomy is already powering vehicles in commercial use today. Partners including Bosch, dm-drogerie markt, DSV, IVECO, Luminar, Nikola and Transurban are working with Plus to accelerate next-generation transportation solutions. For more information, visit www.plus.ai.