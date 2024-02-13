BFG Supply Co. Chooses RELEX Solutions to Enhance Demand Forecasting and Operations Planning

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BFG Supply Co., a leading distributor to the green industry, has selected RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to elevate their demand forecasting capabilities. This selection marks a significant enhancement of BFG Supply's demand forecasting process which will positively impact all of their distribution centers across the United States. Using RELEX is expected to yield more precise demand forecasts, leading to superior customer service and more effective inventory management.

Facing continuous growth, both organically and through acquisitions, BFG Supply Co. recognized the need to leverage cutting-edge demand forecasting technology to maintain their leadership in the highly seasonal green industry. The previous supply chain management methods were becoming insufficient for the evolving demands of their business and customer base.

Chris DeMeester, CIO of BFG Supply, said, "As we expand, it's crucial to have a robust and scalable supply chain platform that aligns with our growth strategy. The RELEX machine-learning forecasting solution stands out for its ease of use, configurability, and transparent output. It's precisely what we need to support our strategic objectives."

Keith Adams, Senior Vice President for North America at RELEX Solutions, commented, "Our experience with the unique demands of the green industry makes us a perfect fit for BFG Supply Co., a company with over half a century of expertise in gardening and plant life. They required a solution that is more than a 'Black Box' – something they can understand, work with, and trust. We are thrilled to provide them with such a solution."

BFG Supply is working with RetSci to implement the RELEX forecasting solution. RetSci's expertise in forecasting and proven record of using hybrid delivery methodologies with a wide array of customers will allow BFG Supply to achieve their ROI extremely quickly.

“RetSci brings deep experience with demand planning and data science to every engagement. Combining that expertise with RELEX has become a powerful growth tool for retailers and wholesalers alike. We look forward to seeing the forecast accuracy and process improvements help BFG optimize their inventory and meet customers' needs very soon,” said Bill Zacher, COO of RetSci.

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

About BFG Supply

Headquartered in Burton, OH, BFG distributes a full line of products across complementary green industry segments including professional horticulture, lawn & garden, hydroponic, and Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”). With over 25,000 SKUs in stock, the comprehensive product offering provides a differentiated, one-stop solution to customers. Learn more at https://www.bfgsupply.com/about-bfg/