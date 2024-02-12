Vital Partners with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to Launch AI-Powered App to Help Bring More Clarity and Transparency to Pediatric Emergency Visits

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vital today announces its partnership with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), introducing an AI-powered patient experience app that provides more clarity and transparency to patients and families in the emergency department. The digital health solution, accessible through CHLA’s “MyVisit” and powered by Vital’s ERAdvisor, provides real-time updates on wait times, labs and imaging results, progress toward discharge, and patient education.

Using the power of artificial intelligence (AI), “MyVisit” serves as a personal digital companion during any emergency visit. The app works seamlessly across any device and requires no app download or account registrations. Families visiting the emergency department will receive a text invite to log into a secure web-based interface, which provides notifications and information in real-time on their child's status, location within the department, lab and imaging status updates, and any significant changes in care. Families will have the ability to see live, personalized wait time estimates and patient education, enabling caregivers to make more informed decisions and plans. “MyVisit” is available in many languages, including English & Spanish.

"Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is committed to creating a compassionate and welcoming healing environment, and we recognize the value in bringing personalized, innovative digital tools to enhance the patient family experience. Parents and caregivers can sometimes be anxious when their children are in the emergency department, but transparent communication and real-time updates can help to alleviate some of that anxiety," said Omkar Kulkarni, Vice President & Chief Digital and Transformation Officer at CHLA.

Available now, CHLA offers the app free of charge to all emergency department patients upon check-in at the registration desk.

About Vital

Vital is redefining patient experience with software that gives more control, clarity, and predictability to emergency department visits and hospital stays. Using advanced artificial intelligence (AI), Vital transforms complex health record data into easy-to-use, personalized interfaces that inform and engage over one million patients per year — no downloads or passwords required. With Vital, patients can better understand progress toward discharge, request service and comfort items, set goals, view labs, share health status with family, book follow-up care, and much more. Hospitals across the U.S. use Vital to improve patient satisfaction, drive growth and patient loyalty, achieve better clinical outcomes, and reduce workload for care teams.

Founded by Mint.com creator Aaron Patzer (@apatzer) and Emergency Physician Dr. Justin Schrager, Vital is a HIPAA-compliant cloud-based experience layer that integrates with any electronic health record system. For more information, please visit vital.io or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.