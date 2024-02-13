Nicoya Expands Into India With Appointment of Medispec as Exclusive Distributor

KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nicoya®, a pioneering life science instrument company specializing in innovative biosensor technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Medispec as its exclusive distributor in India. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Nicoya's commitment to providing cutting-edge research solutions to the scientific community around the globe.

Nicoya is renowned for its state-of-the-art Alto™ and OpenSPR® platforms that are designed to accelerate biomolecular interaction studies and lead screening during drug discovery. With a mission to improve human life by helping scientists succeed, Nicoya is excited to collaborate with Medispec to bring its groundbreaking technologies to the Indian market as demand grows.

Medispec, a prominent and trusted name in the distribution of life science and medical research instruments, brings a wealth of expertise and a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Their dedication to supporting scientific advancements aligns seamlessly with Nicoya's vision, making them the ideal partner to represent Nicoya in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Ryan Denomme, CEO at Nicoya, said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Medispec to bring our revolutionary biosensor platforms to the dynamic and growing scientific community in India. Medispec's reputation for excellence and commitment to customer success align perfectly with Nicoya's values, and we are confident that this collaboration will help promote scientific advancements in India.”

Vikkalp Chhatbar, Head of Business Development at Medispec, added, “We're excited to announce this strategic partnership between Medispec and Nicoya, a significant milestone in our commitment to providing the scientific community with the best tools available. With the introduction of Nicoya's innovative biosensor platforms to the Indian market, we aim to contribute significantly to the success of scientific endeavors in India.”

For more information about Nicoya and its surface plasmon resonance platforms, please visit nicoyalife.com. To inquire about purchasing Nicoya's instruments in India, please contact Medispec at info@medispec.in.

About Nicoya

Nicoya is a Canadian life sciences tools company specializing in innovative biosensor technology for the academic and biopharmaceutical sectors. In their mission to improve human life, Nicoya provides scientists with user-friendly and integrated solutions that accelerate label-free biomolecular analysis. Information about Nicoya can be found at nicoyalife.com.

About Medispec

Founded in 1995, Medispec is a leading Life Science solution provider, excelling in collaborative partnerships and delivering cutting-edge technologies. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and global service standards, we offer unmatched support and consultancy, positioning Medispec for continued growth and market leadership in meeting the evolving needs of the scientific community.